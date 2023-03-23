Register for the First ‘Freedom of Mobility Forum’ Live Digital Debate on March 29

Submit Release
AMSTERDAM, March 23, 2023 – The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, will host a free digital debate featuring an international panel of global experts on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 to discuss the critical question:

In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to a happy few only?”

The live webcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT. To foster an open fact-based discussion, the audience is invited to participate in a 30-minute Q&A session.

To register for the event, please use the following link: https://live.freedomofmobilityforum.org/

AGENDA (All times CEST)

2:30 p.m.         Overview of Panelists and Facilitator
2:40 p.m.         Understanding the Facts
3:05 p.m.         Discussing the Challenges
3:30 p.m.         Exploring the Solutions
3:55 p.m.        Open Q&A
4:25 p.m.         Wrap-up & Closing

For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be made available on the website.

To follow the event or share on social media, please use the hashtags: #FreedomOfMobilityForum or #FreedomOfMobility

###

About the Freedom of Mobility Forum
The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: media_fom@freedomofmobilityforum.org

