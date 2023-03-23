Submit Release
Discovery of stash house shut down at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working with Laredo Police Department (LPD) and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On March 21, Border Patrol agents together with Laredo Police Department (LPD) and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) closed a stash house located in south Laredo. After agents entered the home, they discovered a total of 10 people that were being held inside the home. Border Patrol agents transported the individuals to the Laredo South Station for processing.

Record checks revealed all subjects were illegally present in the United States from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador, and Guatemala. All subjects were processed accordingly.

