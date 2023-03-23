Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,518 in the last 365 days.

Take a chance to become the next ETF Green Skills Award 2023 winner – Apply by 23 April

The European Training Foundation (ETF) is launching a call for stories of good practice on the development of skills in accelerating the green transition. The call is open for Eastern partner countries.

The contest aims to provide inspirational and innovative ideas of how education and employment policy-makers and practitioners from around the world can contribute to greener and fairer economies and societies. 

The ETF is looking for stories from enterprises, training providers, industries and sectors, public institutions and employment services, schools, and companies and businesses. 

Winners will receive the ETF Green Skills Award 2023. The finalists will be showcased in high-profile publications and online communications of the ETF and its international partners. The ETF will produce short films of the finalists, helping to take their stories to new audiences around the world.

To apply, please, complete the online application form  in  English, French or Russian and submit it by 23 April 2023.

Find out more

Press release

ETF Green Skills Award

You just read:

Take a chance to become the next ETF Green Skills Award 2023 winner – Apply by 23 April

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more