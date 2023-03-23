Take a chance to become the next ETF Green Skills Award 2023 winner – Apply by 23 April

The European Training Foundation (ETF) is launching a call for stories of good practice on the development of skills in accelerating the green transition. The call is open for Eastern partner countries.

The contest aims to provide inspirational and innovative ideas of how education and employment policy-makers and practitioners from around the world can contribute to greener and fairer economies and societies.

The ETF is looking for stories from enterprises, training providers, industries and sectors, public institutions and employment services, schools, and companies and businesses.

Winners will receive the ETF Green Skills Award 2023. The finalists will be showcased in high-profile publications and online communications of the ETF and its international partners. The ETF will produce short films of the finalists, helping to take their stories to new audiences around the world.

To apply, please, complete the online application form in English, French or Russian and submit it by 23 April 2023.

