Apply now for civil society fellowships: community engagement and civic digital fellowships 

The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility announced a new phase of its EU-funded fellowship programme, looking for civil society activists or civically minded women and men from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine to join its Civil Society Fellowship Network.

The Fellowships will build the Fellows’ capacity to constructively engage with communities and authorities and contribute to reforms in the EaP countries.

The selected candidates will be provided with tailored training and coaching, €5,000 to implement activities, and networking opportunities.

Under this Call, there are two types of Fellowship: Community Engagement Fellowships and Civic Digital Fellowships (specially designed for IT experts such as software engineers, data scientists, designers who use technology to benefit the community).

The call is open for all citizens from the Eastern Partnership countries, over the age of 18, with good English language skills.

The deadline for applications is 21 April.

