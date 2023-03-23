Submit Release
EU4Climate: Exhibition in Tbilisi highlights impact of climate change on the most vulnerable 

On March 18-19, the ‘Climate Basics’ non-governmental organisation and the ‘Collective Failure’ group of artists organised a group exhibition supported by the European Union and UNDP as part of the EU4Climate programme.

Through various mediums such as installations, paintings, textile art, video art and performance art, the ‘Landscapes of the Invisible’ exhibition demonstrated how climate change deepens existing inequalities and increases the vulnerability of socially marginalised groups.

“The art exhibition showcases how our world gets destroyed by climate-induced disasters, pollution and unsustainable management of natural resources, and how the hidden, but acute impacts of climate change affect the most vulnerable – women, children, and socially or economically disadvantaged communities,” the EU Delegation to Georgia said in a Facebook post.

The exhibition featured works by artists and activists, including Davit Kukhalashvili, Natia Sapanadze, Philip Grechulevich, Salomeya Bauer, Wer Michelle, Tutasay, Nina’s Art, Nika Museridze, and Zoya Baboo. Most of the artworks have been specifically created for this project.

