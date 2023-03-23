Submit Release
Ukraine: ‘Together we are Europe’ street exhibition opens in Cherkasy

From 22 March to 10 April, the city of Cherkasy in central Ukraine will host a mobile street exhibition called ‘Together we are Europe’ (‘Разом Ми Європа’).

Cherkasy residents will have an opportunity to visit the exhibition of original works of Ukrainian illustrators dedicated to the EU’s support of Ukraine and Ukrainians during the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine. 

The exhibition will temporarily reside in the public garden down Khreshchatyk Street.

The exhibition has already visited several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Uzhgorod.

