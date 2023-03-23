Global Setting Spray Market Is Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increasing awareness regarding personal grooming, and the growing use of digital marketing and the popularity of e-commerce are contributing to an increase in the demand for cosmetic products like setting spray likely to drive the growth of the global setting spray market. By application, after makeup segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. Region-wise, the market in North America is to lead all other regions in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global setting spray market generated $840.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:



Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers increased the use of digital marketing. The popularity of e-commerce has contributed to an increase in the demand for cosmetic products like setting spray during the pandemic.

Import and export restrictions on goods and lockdown measures imposed by governments are key challenges exporters faced during the pandemic.

However, as the global pandemic situation improved, the market for setting spray now got back on track.



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global setting spray market based on application, end user, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables



and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.



Based on the application, the after-makeup segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global setting spray market revenue and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the before makeup segment is expected to display the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on the end user, the residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly two-thirds of the global setting spray market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. Simultaneously, the commercial segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributing to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global setting spray market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The online segment, however, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global setting spray market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and Europe.



The leading market players analyzed in the global setting spray market report include Lakme Cosmetics, Sugar Cosmetics, Swiss Beauty, Daily Life Forever52, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Beauty Icons AB, Esme, AS Beauty, Faces Canada, L'Oreal Paris, Morphe Brushes, Purplle, Groupe Clarins, elf. Cosmetics, Inc., and Insight Cosmetics. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

