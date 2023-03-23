CarePlus Foundation Educational Conference April 13, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Paramus, NJ, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CarePlus Foundation will host the much-awaited LGBTQ+ Inclusion and Gender Affirming Care Educational Conference. For over 45 years, the CarePlus Foundation has been committed to providing practitioners with access to education, experience, and resources to strengthen their skills.

This educational conference aims to enhance compassionate care and diversity initiatives. Our esteemed speakers bring a wealth of knowledge to our local community.

Adhering to the CarePlus mission, dedication to excellence in mental healthcare and with a commitment to life-long support needed by individuals and their families to ensure that they achieve their full potential and improve the quality of their lives, the CarePlus foundation has a yearly educational conference for professional social workers and licensed counselors to bring compelling and interesting trends and topics for continuing education.

This year, the CarePlus Foundation is pleased to announce “LGBTQ+ Inclusion and Gender Affirming Care,” featuring Ryan Sallans, MA, who will speak on “Creating a Sense of Belonging.” Author of Second Son and Transforming Manhood, Ryan Sallans is an inspirational transgender speaker and author who specializes in inclusion, diversity, and healthcare.

Over the past 20 years, Ryan Sallans has worked in the fields of eating disorder recovery, sexual orientation, and gender identity development. His work focuses on building inclusive environments and providing trauma-informed care for students, patients, employees and clients. His growing body of texts and teachings assist corporations, healthcare institutions, federal agencies, universities, and communities in adapting and embracing environments of inclusion and acceptance.

Dr. Joe Kort, Ph.D., is a psychotherapist, Clinical Director, and Founder of The Center for Relationship and Sexual Health in Royal Oak, Michigan. He is a board-certified clinical sexologist, author of four books, lecturer and facilitator of therapeutic workshops. Throughout his 36 years of private practice, he has successfully utilized varying therapy modalities to help hundreds of individuals and couples improve their lives and strengthen their relationships.

Jen Velten, MA, LPC, ACS, CCTP, DRCC, is a trauma-informed specialist and is the Director of Trauma Services at CarePlus NJ.Jen has focused her expertise on helping children and adults overcome complex trauma experiences and work with the LGBTQ+ community.

Understanding the impact of prejudice and stigma surrounding identifying as a sexual and gender minority requires action on every level: personal, professional and social. This conference is designed to provide a deeper understanding of identity development about orientation, gender, and forms of expression. Through defining terminology, exploring identity development and pinpointing present societal barriers, our speakers will assist the audience in breaking down misconceptions about what it means to be LGBTQ+.

The Conference Agenda will discuss in detail:

Alphabet of Boutique identities amongst the lgbtq+ community

Trauma growing up LGBTQ+

Overview of continuum of sex and gender & Identity development

Impact of discrimination and stigma & addressing barriers to inclusive care

Q&A and Book Signing

Workshop, participants will learn to:

Treat clients struggling in “mixed” orientation marriages and relationships. Understand the trauma suffered from suppressing one’s own sexual and gender identity. Recall the differences between sex, gender, expression and orientation. Enhance attendees’ comprehension of current health disparities impacting individuals who identify as LGBTQ+. Employ strategies that improve communication and interactions with LGBTQ+ individuals. Identify current barriers to accessing health services for LGBTQ+ individuals.

LSW, LCSW’s & LAC, LPC’s will receive continuing education hours for participating in this course. All participants must attend the full conference day. The workshop starts promptly at 9 a.m.- please arrive by 8:30 a.m. All participants must complete the course evaluation. Certificates of Completion and Continuing Education Certificates will be awarded to participants who meet all of these requirements at the end of the workshop.

Registration and Sponsorship Opportunities here and for more information and questions about CEH’s, please email Foundation@CarePlusNJ.org or call 201-986-5070.

CarePlus Foundation CarePlus NJ supports those in need in mental health, addiction and social support services, especially in times of crisis, so that they can overcome life’s challenges. The CarePlus Foundation offers additional financial assistance for essential needs, including:

Essential medication management for mental illness and addiction.

Support for rent and utility bills to avoid eviction and homelessness.

Grocery and personal care support for those in services, as well as our staff.

Access to therapeutic support for children & families.

Educational and professional scholarships.

Providing basic technology needed to maintain connection.

