Riley's Journey Inc., In Honor of Riley and Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month Announces That International Influencer, Nicole Ferreira Released a Song featuring Riley

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley was born at 27 weeks weighing 2lbs, 5oz. She spent the first 2 ½ months of her life in the NICU. Riley was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, had multiple brain bleeds, and spent the first month on a C-PAP machine. It was within that first month of her life that she proved she was a fighter.

"My baby girl had five brain surgeries her first year of her life. As a parent you do whatever is necessary to keep your child comfortable." - Riley's mother, Cassondra Baker.

One month after birth, Riley had meningitis and almost died for the first time. After she was discharged from the hospital, she was then diagnosed with acquired hydrocephalus. She had a second case of meningitis at four months. The list of treatments she has undergone in her 4 short years of life:

Stem cells

Cranio sacral

ABM (neuro movement lessons)

Traditional occupational therapy

Physical therapy

People from all walks of life are coming together to raise awareness for Riley and the causes she represents. In honor of Riley and Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, Nicole Ferreira from Australia's The Voice wrote Riley a song that features Riley's laugh and giggle that can be heard on all platforms: Riley by Nicole Ferreria. Nicole has generously donated all the proceeds of the song to Riley's family.

To see more of Riley, visit: facebook.com/groups/wonderthatisriley You can follow along with her journey and see some adorable pictures and videos along the way including Riley in her new robotic legs. To set up an interview with the parents or supporting influencers please contact Diana DuPre at Riley's Journey Inc.

