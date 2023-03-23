Striveworks Partners With Carahsoft to Provide AI and Machine Learning to Government Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks, a pioneer in responsible MLOps, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Striveworks' public sector distributor, making the company's Chariot platform and other software solutions available to government agencies through Carahsoft's reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.

"We are excited to partner with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to leverage their public sector expertise and expand access to our products and solutions," said Quay Barnett , Executive Vice President at Striveworks. "Striveworks' inclusion on Carahsoft's contracts enables U.S. Federal, State, and Local Governments to make better models, faster."

Decision making in near-peer and contested environments requires end-to-end dynamic data capabilities that are rapidly deployed. Current solutions remain isolated, not scalable, and not integrated from enterprise to edge. The Striveworks and Carahsoft partnership helps simplify the procurement of Striveworks' AI and machine learning solutions.

Striveworks' Chariot provides a no-code/low-code solution that supports all phases of mission-relevant analytics including: developing, deploying, monitoring, and remediating models. Also available through the partnership is Ark, Striveworks' edge model deployment software for the rapid and custom integration of computer vision, sensors, and telemetry data collection.

"We are pleased to add Striveworks' solutions to our AI and machine learning portfolio," said Michael Adams, Director of Carahsoft's AI/ML Solutions Portfolio. "Striveworks' data science solutions and products allow government agencies to simplify their machine learning operations. We look forward to working with Striveworks and our reseller partners to help the public sector drive better outcomes in operationally relevant timelines."

Striveworks' offerings are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA contract NCPA001-86, and OMNIA Partners contract R191902. For more information contact Carahsoft at (888) 606-2770 or striveworks@carahsoft.com .

About Striveworks

Striveworks is a pioneer in responsible MLOps for national security and other highly regulated spaces. Striveworks' MLOps platform, Chariot, enables organizations to deploy AI/ML models at scale while maintaining full audit and remediation capabilities. Founded in 2018, Striveworks was highlighted as an exemplar in the National Security Commission for AI 2020 Final Report. For more information visit www.striveworks.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

