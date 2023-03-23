FLYR Labs Appoints John Tzioufas as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran Enterprise Sales Executive Brings Wealth of Experience Selling to the C-Suite, Fortune 500

“This is a pivotal time for FLYR as we continue to scale the company, enhance our product portfolio, and expand across our core airline business, and other travel and transportation industries,” said Mans. “John is an energetic leader whose experience in leading sales organizations, particularly those focused on enterprise selling of mission-critical, strategic solutions across industries, will be an invaluable asset to FLYR and our goal of revolutionizing commercial optimization in the travel and transportation industry. I’m excited to welcome him to the team.”

Most recently, Tzioufas served as CRO at CloudBees, where he built and led a go-to-market organization encompassing sales, services, operations, customer support, and partner alliances. Under his leadership, that organization grew its revenue significantly, reduced churn to record-low levels, and expanded into new regions in Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Prior to CloudBees, Tzioufas spent time at Hitachi Ventara as senior vice president and general manager of the Americas, responsible for the complete profit and loss of the Americas region, a greater than $1 billion total revenue business; and at RedHat as vice president, North American emerging technology sales, where he initiated the specialist sales model and grew the emerging products business to become a key contributor to RedHat’s ability to become a powerhouse multi-product infrastructure software platform provider.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join this fast-growing, innovative, and disruptive company,” said Tzioufas. “Alex has a true vision for revolutionizing the travel and transportation industry, and he and his team have done a tremendous job so far, establishing some serious momentum with airlines and setting the stage to expand to other sectors of travel and transportation. I can’t wait to help take the company to the next level.”

About FLYR Labs

FLYR Labs, the pioneer of The Revenue Operating System, is focused on the relentless application of AI technologies that help transportation leaders unlock their highest potential. Its clean sheet, vertically integrated platform, brings data, forecasting, pricing, reporting, and simulation capabilities into a “single pane of glass” that informs and automates commercial-wide functions. FLYR’s end-to-end platform can enable or automate all commercial decisions and eCommerce experiences, including those through its internet booking engine (IBE), offer management, customer messaging, customer management, and content management capabilities, resulting in improved revenue performance and digital customer satisfaction. FLYR Labs is headquartered in California with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Krakow, and Amsterdam. To learn more about FLYR Labs, visit flyrlabs.com or follow @flyrlabs on Twitter and LinkedIn .

