SplitMetrics Unveils Bid Optimization Strategy Tools for Advanced Apple Search Ads Automation and Optimization

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SplitMetrics, a global software development company that provides an ecosystem of products and services to mobile-first companies and brands, announced the launch of the Bid Optimization Strategy feature in SplitMetrics Acquire – Apple Search Ads automation platform.

SplitMetrics Acquire is a platform designed to deliver advanced Apple Search Ads automation and optimization at scale for top app and game developers. SplitMetrics is an Apple Search Ads Partner.

In its latest update, SplitMetrics introduced a Bid Optimization Strategy feature to the SplitMetrics Acquire platform. This feature is a set of smart algorithms for automatic bidding designed for enabling mobile developers to optimize Apple Search Ads campaigns towards target KPIs: cost-per-action (CPA) and return on ad spend (ROAS).

The main purpose of this functionality is to achieve the highest possible ROI while minimizing costs. The optimization process involves ML-based analysis of historical keyword performance data to identify patterns and trends: for instance, the keywords that drove the most revenue in the past.

"We built this feature to help top-tier mobile app companies make strategic decisions based on data-driven recommendations, power up user acquisition and achieve consistent incremental growth in Apple Search Ads," said Mike Ilin, CPO at SplitMetrics.

The key benefits of the new feature in SplitMetrics Acquire include transparent bidding and predictive bid performance, optimization strategy fine-tuning, spend loss prevention and more.

"Implementing smart bid optimization strategies in Apple Search Ads campaigns can help users drive more revenue and improve the efficiency of their ad spend, while reducing manual effort and increasing scalability," representatives of the company noted.

