Business Leaders Enhance Success with a Data-Driven Business Strategy

Business Information Governance expert outlines steps to develop a data-driven business strategy that ensures quality and delivers increased data value—in a new article from Messaging Architects

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and information governance expert, lays out steps to develop a data-driven business strategy in a new article. The informative article first discusses the roadblocks on the path to a data-driven business strategy, including an explosion of data from multiple sources.

The author then urges readers to focus on goals first and tools later. After discussing steps to ensure data quality, he advises business leaders to build a data-literate culture and to leverage an analytics platform such as eMazzanti Technology's ePower Analytics. He concludes by urging a multi-faceted approach to best deliver data value.

"While business leaders agree in theory about the importance of data, many have yet to unlock its potential," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Implementing a data-driven business strategy combines specific business goals with effective data governance, shifts in company culture, and appropriate technology."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Enhance Success with a Data-Driven Business Strategy."

Roadblocks on the Path to a Data-Driven Business Strategy

"Despite having more data at our fingertips than ever before, many organizations struggle to uncover the value of their data. In fact, the sheer amount of data available can inhibit a company's ability to generate useful insights."

Focus on Goals First, Tools Later

"When seeking to build a data-driven strategy, business leaders often make the mistake of focusing first and foremost on data and technology. Instead, start by identifying business needs. Then use data analytics as a tool to help solve business problems and reach strategic goals."

Take Steps to Ensure Quality Data

"The saying "garbage in, garbage out" applies in a very real way to data analytics. To ensure sound strategy, decision makers need to start with clean, high-quality data. This involves establishing solid data governance throughout the organization."

Build a Data-Literate Culture

"Data-driven decision making depends on people who know how to access, evaluate, and properly use data. This requires a layered approach, beginning at executive levels. When management uses data properly and both encourages and rewards innovative data use, others will begin to follow suit."

Data-drive Business Experts

Partnering with the data consultants at Messaging Architects, business leaders gains access to a deep well of data expertise. In addition, as a premier Microsoft Partner, Messaging Architects helps to unlock the capabilities within Microsoft 365 and Power BI.

