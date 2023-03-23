MākuSafe Wearable Safety Tech Launches Internationally in First Ever European Road Show

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MākuSafe will embark on its first ever European Road Show beginning late April and extending through May, 2023. The tour will include stops in more than five cities, and will allow the wearable safety technology company to meet with clients and prospective users as well as present and exhibit at several conferences across Europe. The award-winning safety technology company, founded in America's heartland in 2016, now has thousands of users across three continents in addition to being used in about half of US states. Since its official launch in 2020, MākuSafe has been used to monitor in excess of two million hours of work. This constitutes billions of data points gathered to better understand industrial risk and identify work related hazards.

This move toward strategic market expansion is fueled by Co-Founder & CEO, Gabriel Glynn 's, drive to use wearable technology and data to help organizations across the globe ensure the safety and health of their workers. In 2022, Glynn had the opportunity to present MākuSafe at INNsafety: The Safety Innovation Showcase, held in Paris. During that event, Glynn began to forge relationships with European business leaders who demonstrated a strong desire for safety innovation and rapid adoption of new technologies to reduce safety incidents and claims.

"We're currently working with several multinational companies that have a presence in Europe, so it made sense for us to explore strategic market expansion here. This roadshow enables us to meet with safety leaders from organizations across Europe and England, and discuss their top safety management needs and hazard monitoring priorities," said Glynn.

Safety ROI and Impact Reporting

MākuSafe's North American clients are reporting incredible safety ROI and results such as; achieving 0.0 TRIR over 31 months on multiple construction sites, and reducing lost time injuries by 56% , resulting in hundreds of thousands in Workers' Compensation loss avoidance in year one.

Numerous organizations are successfully using MākuSafe data evidence to reduce strain and exertion injuries, and experiencing very significant ROI.The opportunity for a safer workforce is now within reach for industrial organizations in Europe.

The Connected Workforce Can Align With Industry 4.0 and ESG Efforts

MākuSafe is also engaging with clients to aid their efforts beyond workplace safety. Having a now "connected worker" enables capabilities that contribute to digital transformation and

Industry 4.0 advanced manufacturing initiatives. Further, the ability for workers to have input, provide feedback, and report observations from the front lines directly to leadership by pushing a button and speaking into their wearable device, contributes greatly to worker engagement and participation, and can be a component of ESG efforts. Inclusion and more data driven safety and production systems can help organizations achieve greater results.

MākuSafe Road Show Key Dates:

WT | Wearable Technologies Conference Europe April 24-25, 2023 in Munich

The Health & Safety Event - April 25-27, 2023 in Birmingham

HSE Excellence Europe - May 10-11, 2023 in Amsterdam

Safety & Health Expo - May 16-18, 2023 in London

EHS Congress - May 24-25, 2023 in Berlin

Book A Meeting With MākuSafe Executives

Contact us to book a meeting while we are in Europe. MakeSafe executives invite prospective partners and media to visit with us to learn more about the impact of wearable safety technology.

Phone:(515) 850-0995

Email: contact@makusafe.com

Website: www.makusafe.com

About MākuSafe

MākuSafe is an award-winning safety technology and data analytics company whose mission is to improve worker health, safety, and productivity while reducing worker compensation claims and mitigating workplace hazards and risk exposures. The patented MākuSafe system combines innovative wearable technology with robust safety data analytics that provides real-time EHSQ intelligence with predictive value. This data includes; strain/exertion, slips/trips/falls, ergonomic risk and potential for musculoskeletal disorders, along with a host of industrial hygiene concerns ranging from heat index, to sound exposure, air quality, and more.

MākuSafe demonstrates its concern for worker privacy by not collecting any personal or biometric data. Unique to MākuSafe, is the ability for a worker to report front line observations and near misses via push-to-talk functionality. All of these leading indicators on potential health and safety hazards enable proactive safety management and preventative risk mitigation. Learn more at www.makusafe.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tom West

VP of Marketing

(515) 490-6202

355986@email4pr.com

