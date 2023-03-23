Copalli Rum Kicks off Cocktails for a Cause Campaign

April initiative raises funds in honor of Earth Day

PUNTA GORDA, Belize, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Day 2023, Copalli Rum is continuing its Cocktails for A Cause program, which partners with bars, restaurants and retailers to raise funds for organizations which support environmentally responsible initiatives. The program will run during the month of April in honor of Earth Day, April 22.

Copalli Rum is a clean, pure rum sustainably produced at the Copal Tree Distillery in the rainforest of Southern Belize. Made from just three ingredients –- organic sugar cane, rain water and yeast, Copalli Rum is produced at a Distillery which is designed to have as low a carbon footprint as possible.

During the month of April, participating accounts in California, Florida and New York will create cocktails using any of the Copalli Rum expressions – White, Barrel Rested or Cacao. Each cocktail will be finished with a custom garnish which can be taken home and planted to produce a bouquet of wild flowers. On the back side of the garnish is a QR code that explains more about the program and the organizations which are benefiting. For each featured cocktail that is sold during April at participating accounts, $1 will be donated to local charities such as Food Forward in Southern California, Foodwise in Northern California, Rainforest Trust in Florida, and the Billion Oyster Project in New York. A list of participating accounts may be found here.

Consumers unable to visit a participating account may also get in on the fun as Copalli Rum will be donating $5 for each bottle purchased online during the month of April to the Rainforest Trust.

"Sustainability is core to the DNA of Copalli Rum, not just a marketing initiative," said Brian Baker, CMO, Copalli USA. "Last year this program raised more than $7K thanks to the creativity of our partners in the hospitality community and the support of our fans. We're excited to re-engage with consumers and our partners in the on and off premise again this year to raise funds for local organizations while reinforcing the importance of being environmentally responsible."

Copalli Rum is an organic rum sustainably produced in the heart of the Rainforest of Southern Belize. Crafted at the Copal Tree Distillery, which was designed to have as low a carbon footprint as possible, Copalli Rum is made from only three ingredients: organic sugar cane juice, rainwater and yeast. The Distillery is fueled by 100% biomass, and production waste is returned to the ground as agricultural inputs. Because sustainability is as much about economic development as environmental stewardship, the Copal Tree Distillery provides philanthropic support to health care, education and cultural organizations in Southern Belize.

Award-winning Copalli Rums are available in White, Barrel Rested and Cacao expressions and sold through retailers, bars and restaurants in Florida, California and New York and online. Copalli Rum is a proud member of the Corporate Conservation Circle of the Rainforest Trust.

