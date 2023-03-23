Automotive Chassis System Market : Construction Equipment Vehicles, Defense Vehicles, and Farm Tractors 2018 - 2025

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Automotive Chassis System Market by Component, Chassis system, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global automotive chassis system market was valued at $76,373.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $120,510.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global automotive chassis system market in 2017, while Russia is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in Europe during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1838

Factors such as increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and rising innovations and technological advancements in chassis systems fuel the growth of the global automotive chassis system market. In addition, rise in automobile production boosts the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw material are expected to hinder the growth of the global market. In addition, decreasing vehicle ownership due to increasing shared mobility restricts the growth of the market. On the contrary, rising electric vehicle production and development of ultra-light chassis systems are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the automotive chassis system market.

Stabilizer links segment to portray fastest growth through 2025 :

The stabilizer links segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, as it enhances the safety and comfort of passengers. However, the control arms segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about one-third of the market share and is expected to dominate the market throughout the study period. The other segments analyzed in the report include tie-rods, suspension ball joints, cross-axis joints, and knuckles & hubs.

Rear axle segment governs the market :

In 2017, the rear axle segment held the largest market share, reaping more than half of the market share, as rear axle are costlier compared to the front axle and undergo more wear and tear. However, the active kinematics control segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, owing to rising usage for complementing the steering system to facilitate the movement of the wheels in automobile production. Other segments such as front axle and corner modules are also analyzed in the report.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1838

Key Findings of the Automotive Chassis System Market:

The control arms segment in components generated the highest revenue for the global automotive chassis system market in 2017.

In 2017, rear axle segment was the highest revenue contributor to the chassis system market.

Cars segment in the vehicle was the highest revenue contributor of 2017 in the vehicle type category.

The LAMEA region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Magna International Inc., Benteler International AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Mobis, and Gestamp.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1838

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.