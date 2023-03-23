Celebrating the Return to Wellness – The Dare to Be Aware Fair
Over 120 exhibitors and 17 free workshops for Awareness, Wellness, and Successful Living
If you want to know what’s happening in southeast Wisconsin when it comes to natural wellness, the Dare to Be Aware Fair is where you’ll find it. Patricia Clason of the Center for Creative Learning”MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 14th annual Dare to Be Aware Fair is happening April 15, 2023. The fair is returning to celebrate a focus on well-being, with over 120 exhibitors and 17 free workshops led by local and national experts in awareness, enlightenment, and healthy lifestyles. The fair is the largest of its kind in Wisconsin, expecting over 1,000 attendees.
— Patricia Clason of the Center for Creative Learning
After a great rebound in 2022, with close to 1,000 attendees, the Fair is moving to the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S Moorland Rd, Brookfield, WI.
Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto’s office proclaimed April 15, 2023 as Dare to Be Aware Day in Brookfield and he will do a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the opening of the fair to celebrate the move to Brookfield.
“If you want to know what’s happening in southeast Wisconsin when it comes to natural wellness, the Dare to Be Aware Fair is where you’ll find it all,” says Patricia Clason of the Center for Creative Learning, the personal and professional development firm that organizes the fair.
Erik Swenson returns this year to open the fair with his popular Global Healing Circle. Note that attendees must arrive between 8:40 and 8:50 a.m. to participate in this free session. This year’s keynote speaker is author and coach Marcus Kasunich, speaking on Conscious Relationships. Markus and Erik will be signing their books after their presentations. Seventeen free presentations offered at the fair.
Exhibitors run the gamut from leaders in personal growth and wellness to astrology and tarot readings, from massage therapists and chiropractors to crystal, jewelry, aroma, and fun clothing vendors. Artists, psychics, and readers will have a more open, quieter area in the three quiet rooms aside the Main Hall.
A new website has all of the information about the fair, how to purchase advance registration tickets and save money on admission and a whole lot more… http://www.daretobeawarefair.com.
Patricia Clason
Dare to be Aware Fair
+1 414-374-5433
patricia@daretobeawarefair.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram