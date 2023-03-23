Special Audit Details Investigation into Former Executive Director of Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau

COLUMBUS – A special audit released Thursday details the investigation into the former executive director of the Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau, who was convicted in the theft of $6,805, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Sharon Manson pleaded guilty in May 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas Court to misdemeanor counts of attempted theft in office and soliciting or accepting improper compensation. She was sentenced to 30 hours of community service, fined $250, and ordered to make restitution of $6,805.54.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) determined Manson improperly issued payroll checks to herself and paid the balance due on a short-term loan using the Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s account.

Manson paid the full restitution amount in May 2022.

This special audit is available online via Search Audits (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 105 convictions resulting in more than $5 million in restitution (see?Map of SIU Convictions?since January 2019, ohioauditor.gov/fraud/convictions_map.html). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

