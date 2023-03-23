Finding for Recovery of $699 Issued Against Richland Township Fiscal Officer over Penalties from Late Tax Payments

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $699 was issued Thursday against the fiscal officer for Richland Township in Darke County over penalties that resulted from the late remittance of tax and retirement withholdings, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Star Sink and her bonding companies are jointly and severally liable for the late fees and interest that resulted from the late submissions of payroll withholdings to the Internal Revenue Service, the Ohio Department of Taxation, and the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System.

Auditors noted, “Late payment fees and related finance charges are unnecessary expenditures, which do not serve a proper public purpose.”

The finding was included in an audit of Richland Township’s finances for Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2020.

A copy of the full report is available online via Search Audits (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov