Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market : Sensors, Actuators, Control Units Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled," Automotive Pedestrian Protection System market by Type, Component Type, Distribution Channel, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global automotive pedestrian protection system market size was valued at $5,133.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,183.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025. The pop-up bonnet segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $5,084.5 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $10,040.1 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

At present, Europe dominates the market, followed by Asia-pacific, North America, and LAMEA. UK dominated the global automotive pedestrian protection system market in 2017, whereas Russia is expected to grow at a significant rate in Europe during the forecast period.

Growth in number of road accidents, high adoption rate of advanced emergency braking system & collision control system, and increase in demand for improved visibility and safety features in vehicles are the main factors that boost the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system industry. In addition, the shifting consumer preference to enhance driving experience and rise in demand for premium cars fuel the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system market. In addition, technological steps taken by giant companies of pedestrian safety systems for the development of safety features further boost the growth of the market. The automotive pedestrian protection system market share largely is directly related to the advancement and expansion of the collision avoidance system.

The automotive pedestrian protection system market analysis totally depends on the type & material used for its construction. Moreover, automobile companies focus on the innovations of pedestrian protection-based system. The all new cars in the UK are equipped with the safety features such as collision avoidance system to provide safe environment. Various car manufacturers have incorporated feature of collision avoidance systems. For instance, Mitsubishi forward collision mitigation, Mercedes pre-safe system, Hondas collision mitigation brake system, VW front assist, and more.

Technological advancements and growth in vehicle standards contribute toward the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system market in Europe. Moreover, increase in sales of safety features vehicles promoted the growth of advanced pedestrian protection system in Europe. High disposable income and rise in prevalence of vehicle standards drive the growth of the market specifically in European countries.

Furthermore, Japan is stepping positively toward adoption of the pedestrian protection system in the coming years. Toyota Motor Corp. in Japan has decided of installing collision avoidance systems in its 90% of vehicles sold in Japan by March 2019. In addition, such system is already installed in 30% of Toyota vehicles, mainly luxury and large models. Furthermore, UK-based charity global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) has conducted a stop the crash campaign in Noida that has mandated the pedestrian safety features in all vehicles to encourage the adoption of advanced safety features. The study presents analytical depiction of the automotive pedestrian protection system market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. Furthermore, the current automotive pedestrian protection system market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Key Findings of the Automotive Pedestrian Protection System market:

In 2017, based on type, the pop-up bonnet segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2017, based on vehicle type, the sedan type of vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2017, based on region, Europe contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Asia-pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report include Autoliv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli SpA, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye N.V., Nissan Motor Corporation, Audi AG, Continental AG, and Valeo.

