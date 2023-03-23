Purple Heart Homes Hosts Mission Complete Ceremony at Grand Opening of Camp Centurion
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00am, Purple Heart Homes will host a Mission Complete Ceremony at the Grand Opening of Camp Centurion, a transitional housing facility for veterans. The event will take place at 2126 Bess Town Rd, Bessemer City, NC 28016, and the public is encouraged to attend.
Camp Centurion was the vision of three military veterans, Mike Cloy, Mike Meeks, and Bud Strope, who met five years ago to discuss how they could assist housing-challenged veterans. They wanted to create a home where veterans could live with other veterans in a secure environment while reintegrating into civilian life.
Over the next few years, Mike Cloy, Mike Meeks, and Bud Strope filed for their 501c3 status, identified a home for purchase in Bessemer City, and began to build on their vision. Countless companies, volunteers, and organizations assisted in preparing the home through demolition, critical home repairs, and ensuring it was ready for all of the programs offered by Camp Centurion.
Purple Heart Homes was proud to provide Camp Centurion with a new roof, gutters, a new deck, and a wheelchair ramp complete with a concrete access landing. "Being able to help Camp Centurion open its doors to veterans in my own community has truly been an uplifting experience,” said Tim Bates, Project Manager for Purple Heart Homes.
In early 2023, Camp Centurion Incorporated was inspected by the Gaston County building inspector and received the certificate of occupancy.
The Mission Complete Ceremony will recognize the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in making Camp Centurion a reality. The Grand Opening will provide an opportunity for the public to tour the facility and learn more about the important work being done to support our nation's veterans.
For media inquiries about this event, please contact Layn Tallent, Purple Heart Homes Marketing Director, at ltallent@phhusa.org.
About Purple Heart Homes:
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for service-connected disabled veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for disabled American veterans from all eras.
Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time
LAYN TALLENT
