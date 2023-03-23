Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Submit Release
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference held on March 22nd are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through March 27th, 2023.

March 22nd

Presentation Ticker(s)
“Revelation – You Can’t Dictate Valuation, but You Can Control Its Components”
Performance Trust Capital Partners
Matthew Forgotson, Director, Client Insight & Analytics

Oakworth Capital Inc.		 OTCQX: OAKC

First Resource Bancorp Inc.		 OTCQX: FRSB

Kish Bancorp. Inc.		 OTCQX: KISB

Endeavor Bancorp		 OTCQX: EDVR

United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc.		 OTCQX: UBAB

Bank of San Francisco		 OTCQX: BSFO

Pacific Financial Corp.		 OTCQX: PFLC

Alpine Banks of Colorado		 OTCQX: ALPIB

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.		 OTCQX: GBFH

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc.		 OTCQB: LFGP


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


