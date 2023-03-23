Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size to Reach $558.4 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 29.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, & low-emission buses, government initiatives for promotion of e-mobility, and reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries drive the growth of the global electric commercial vehicle market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), by Vehicle Type (Light duty trucks, Medium duty trucks, Heavy duty trucks, Buses), by Battery Capacity (Less Than 50 kWh, 50 to 250 kWh, Above 250 kWh), by Range (Less Than 150 Mile, 150 to 300 Mile, Above 300 Mile): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. According to the report, the global electric commercial vehicle industry generated $43.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $558.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample of Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32331

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, & low-emission buses, government initiatives for promotion of e-mobility, and reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries drive the growth of the global electric commercial vehicle market. However, high cost of investment & complication in operating advanced systems and lack of charging infrastructure restrict the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for electric trucks from the logistics sector, technological advancements, and proactive government initiatives for adoption of e-buses create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global electric commercial vehicle market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown and supply chain disruptions.

However, the market witnessed a quick recovery in the sales of electric buses in 2021. For instance, in July 2021, BYD UK signed a contract with the National Transport Authority of Ireland for the delivery of up to 200 BYD ADL Enviro200 EV zero-emission battery-electric buses.

In addition, the global electric commercial vehicle market is expected to experience growth in the coming years as government is providing various subsidiaries and incentives to encourage bus manufacturers to switch to producing electric buses over gasoline-powered buses.

The Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on propulsion, the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around four-fifths of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the adoption of electric buses and trucks in developing as well as developed countries. However, the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.7% from 2022 to 2031, as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles emit water as a by-product and are considered environmentally friendly vehicles.

Procure Complete Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-commercial-vehicle-market/purchase-options

The buses segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the buses segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives for electrification in public transport service. However, the heavy-duty trucks segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increase in demand for heavy-duty trucks from the automotive and logistics sector, reduction in fuel & maintenance costs, and incentives for adopting zero-emission vehicles.

The 150 to 300 Mile segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on range, the 150 to 300 Mile segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as various electric commercial vehicle manufacturers operating in the market are offering a new range of electric commercial vehicles with advanced battery systems to improve the range of electric commercial vehicles. However, the above 300 mile segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 33.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to reduced running costs in all-electric truck category, and increasing demand for long-haul electric trucks in commercial sectors.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in electric commercial vehicle production in China as well as increased investments in electric vehicle technology in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 32.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and support of government initiatives towards electric commercial vehicle production in the region.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32331

Leading Market Players: -

Tata Motors,

NFI Group Inc.,

Proterra,

MAN SE,

BYD Company Ltd,

Daimler AG,

Scania,

AB Volvo,

VDL Groep BV,

Dongfeng Motor Company

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Small Commercial Vehicle Market Research Report 2023-2035

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Market Research Report 2023-2035

Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market Research Report 2023-2035

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/automotive-and-transportation Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com