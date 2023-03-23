Global Capsule Hotel Market Expected to Register a Revenue of $211.7 Million in the 2021-2028 Timeframe, Growing at a Stunning CAGR of 6.0% [165-Pages] | Lead by Research Dive

The global capsule hotel market is expected to grow tremendously by 2028, primarily due to a steady rise in the number of solo travelers. Moreover, the increasing penetration of internet-based services is expected to make the online mode sub-segment highly lucrative. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be highly profitable in the 2021-2028 timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research Dive’s newly published report, the global capsule hotel market is predicted to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 6.0%, thereby garnering a revenue of $211.7 million in the 2021-2028 timeframe. This holistic report provides an overarching overview of the nature of the capsule hotel market including its main characteristics like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances in the 2021-2028 timeframe. The report also contains all the necessary and essential market figures to help new entrants gain an insight into the nature and working of the market.



Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Over the years, there has been a steady increase in the number of solo travelers across the globe which is expected to be the primary growth driver of the capsule hotel market in the forecast period. Moreover, surging demand for facilities like free wireless internet, complimentary drinks, dining facilities is predicted to propel the market growth.

Opportunities: Growing hospitality and tourism industry is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Additionally, growing number of global travelers is anticipated to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: Growing presence of affordable hotels, however, might restrict the growth of the capsule hotel market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The capsule hotel market, too, faced a similar fate. In fact, the hotel and tourism sector was one of the worst hit industries due to the lockdowns and travel restrictions. This, ultimately, brought down the growth rate of the market in the pandemic period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into certain segments based on traveler, booking mode, age group, and region.

Traveler: Solo Sub-segment to Have the Highest Market Share

By traveler, the solo sub-segment of the capsule hotel market is expected to hold a dominant market share and register a revenue of $177.4 million by 2028. Increasing trend among youngsters for solo traveling to explore new places is predicted to augment the growth rate of this sub-segment.

Booking Mode: Online Mode Sub-segment to Have the Fastest Growth

By booking mode, the online mode sub-segment is expected to have the highest CAGR and register a revenue of $46.9 million by 2028. The increasing penetration of internet-based services is predicted to augment the growth rate of this sub-segment.

Age Group: Generation Z Sub-segment to Have the Highest CAGR

By age group, the generation Z sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative and register a revenue of $69.9 million by 2028. Increasing tendency among generation Z to travel around the globe to explore new cultures is predicted to augment the growth rate of this sub-segment.

Asia-Pacific Region to be Most Dominant

By regional analysis, the capsule hotel market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the most profitable and register a revenue of $179.1 million in the analysis timeframe. Growing number of capsule hotels in India, Singapore, and Thailand is expected to be the main factor behind the growth of the market in this region.

Prominent Market Players

Some prominent market players of the capsule hotel market are

THE CAPSULE HOTEL

FIRST CABIN HD CO. LTD.

THE POD SYDNEY

Dream Lodge

Book a nd Bed Tokyo

Riccarton Capsule Hotel

Lavender

Singapore

Urbanpod Hotel

Pangea pod hotel

InBox Capsule Hotel

The Bed KLCC

Nonze Hostel Pattaya

These players are formulating numerous business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to get a commanding position in the market.

For instance, in September 2021, Louvre Hotels Group, a leading European hotel chain, announced the launch of Hosho, its own capsule hostel brand. This launch is expected to help Louvre to capitalize on the European hotel industry and establish itself as a leader in the coming period.

Finally, this report published by Research Dive, also offers many vital facets of the global market including latest strategic developments, SWOT analysis, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

