Woodworking Machinery Sales to Hit US$ 8 Billion by 2033; Owing to Increasing In Demand for Wooden Furniture: Fact.MR Analysis

Increasing demand for portable wooden furniture from residential and commercial structure owners is driving the demand for woodworking machines.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin , March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global woodworking machinery market is valued at US$ 5.2 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 8 billion by the end of 2033.



Machinery used in woodworking is mostly to give shapes and dimensions to wood. Woodworking devices are employed in several industries, including construction, shipbuilding, and locomotives. Woodworking tools are utilized in modestly-sized businesses that specialize in producing wooden goods. The vast majority of woodworking machines are powered by electricity, and some are powered by hydraulics. The size of the machines varies depending on what purpose they are serving. Jointers, saws, shapers, routers, and other tools are a few examples of woodworking equipment.

Residential and commercial structure owners have increased their spending on furnishing products in the wooden category as a result of enhanced brand consciousness and ever-changing interior design trends. Woodworking machines are used by furniture producers to provide highly developed wooden furniture to buyers. In addition, the growing preference towards automation of industrial units to enhance worker productivity and boost overall efficiency is also predicted to escalate the need for woodworking machines in the coming 10 years.

The necessity for highly specialized woodworking machines in the production process has developed as the focus on providing flexibility and highly customized wooden products has expanded. This is opening the door for the automation conventional woodworking equipment. Automatic woodworking machines have been launched that are more user-friendly and are gaining immense popularity in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global woodworking machinery market stands at US$ 5.2 billion in 2023.

Worldwide sales of woodworking machines are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The woodworking machinery market in Canada is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Demand for planer machines is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5% during the next 10 years.

China’s market is set to progress at a CAGR of 7% through 2033.



Competitive Analysis

Leading manufacturers of woodworking machinery are introducing cutting-edge, high-performance systems to bolster their product lines and gain an advantage over their market rivals.

Oliver Machinery Company released the ‘10044 12-1/2’ benchtop planer in February 2021. It uses a BYRD Shelix cutter head that is manufactured in the United States. It has a magnetic switch and a commonly used ‘15 Amp 2HP 115V’ motor with thermal overload safety.

Industry-leading woodworking equipment was displayed in LIGNA at Hanover, Germany, in April 2019 by MARTIN Woodworking Machines Corp. A commercial exhibition for woodworking and wood processing is called LIGNA.

Crescent, a premium tool brand from Apex Tool Group, revealed the introduction of its latest collection of circular saw blades in September 2021. These new blades are made to cut more quickly and endure longer even in demanding end-use situations. FineCut™ Finishing Blades, NailSlicer™ Framing Blades, and SteelSlicer™ Metal Blades are some of the newly launched products.



Key Companies Profiled

Andritz AG

Biesse SpA

Durr AG

Gala Gar SL

Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.

IMA Schelling Group GmbH

Jji Kae Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Makita Corporation

Makor Srl

Metabowerke GmbH

Michael Weinig AG

Minda Industrieanlagen GmbH (MINDA Group)

Robert Bosch GmbH

SCM Group S.p.A.

Sorma Group

VOLLMER WERKE Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Key Segments of Woodworking Machinery Industry Research

By Product: Lathes Planers Saws Grinding Machines

By Operating Type: Mechanical Electrical

By Application: Furniture Construction Shipbuilding Locomotives

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global woodworking machinery market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (lathes, planers, saws, grinding machines), operating type (mechanical, electrical), and application (furniture, construction, shipbuilding, locomotives), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Woodworking Machinery Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Woodworking Machinery sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Woodworking Machinery demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Woodworking Machinery Market during the forecast period?



About Fact.MR

