Biotin Supplement Market Set to Surpass USD 1,410.9 million by 2031: Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast

The rise in awareness regarding vitamin supplements is expected to propel the growth of the biotin supplements industry.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Biotin Supplement Market generated $583.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,410.9 million, by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report examines changing market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, the competitive scenario, and the regional landscape. This research provides valuable guidance to market leaders, investors, shareholders, and startups in developing strategies for long-term growth and gaining a competitive advantage.

The research report divides the global biotin supplement market into detailed segments based on product form, application, distribution channel, and region. The report uses tables and figures to provide detailed information about the various segments and their sub-segments. Engaged market participants and investors can develop strategies based on the report's highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments.

Regional Analysis:

According to the report of Our World in Data organization globally, 107 million people are estimated to have an alcohol use disorder. Such a huge number of alcoholic disorders can lead to biotin deficiency in people which is expected to boost the biotin supplement market growth. The biotin supplement market analysis is done on the basis of product form, distributional channel, application, and region. By product form, the market is divided into capsules, tablets, soft gels, liquid, gummies, and powders. By distributional channel, the market is further divided into supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce. By application, the market is classified into pharmaceuticals, skin-care, health-care, and nail-care. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Top Key Companies Included:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Nestle S.A., Nutraceutical Corporation, Vytalogy Wellness, L.L.C., Zenwise, LLC, SBR Nutrition, Doctor's Best, Inc., Sports Research Corporation, NOW Health Group, Inc., Life Extension, Designs for Health, Inc., SolaGarden Naturals

Animal-based protein sources like beef liver, chicken liver, salmon, and eggs have a high biotin content, and rise in demand for organic animal-based protein and surge in health consciousness coupled with increase in awareness regarding healthy food habits among the global population is encouraging consumers to choose organic food products, which can hamper the growth of the market. Rise in alcohol consumption is expected to create a biotin supplement market opportunity as alcoholism can lead to biotin deficiency.

Rise in demand for organic food can hamper the growth of the market since many food contain some biotin. Anyone can get recommended amounts of biotin by eating a variety of food, including meat, fish, eggs, and organ meats (such as liver), seeds, and nuts. The surge in the growth for organic food market may hamper the biotin supplement market demand since according to the report of the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements biotin, a B vitamin, is an essential nutrient that is naturally present in some food so if one consumes food the one does not require biotin supplements.

