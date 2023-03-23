Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on 13th Anniversary of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi released this statement marking the 13th anniversary of President Obama signing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act into law on March 23, 2010:

“On this day in 2010, President Obama signed into law the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act: a shining achievement that presidents had strived toward for more than a century.  The ACA stands alongside Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid as a pillar of health and financial security for America’s working families.  Now, America is healthier, because in America, health care is more affordable and accessible than ever before.

“With this landmark law, Democrats welcomed millions of families onto affordable insurance plans, drove down out-of-pocket costs and outlawed discrimination against the 130 million Americans living with pre-existing conditions.  When Republicans tried to repeal the ACA, Democrats joined a tidal wave of advocates and activists to defeat their monstrous plan.  And in the last Congress, we built on the ACA’s foundation: saving many families an average of $2,400 a year on their premiums, while slashing the cost of prescription drugs for our seniors.  More needs to be done: we must reduce the cost of insulin and prescription drugs for all Americans, we must expand Medicaid in all states, and we must expand access to mental health care.

“As we mark this joyous day, extreme Congressional Republicans are still plotting to recklessly rip away families’ health care.  Today, and every day, Democrats declare that we will never relent in our mission to ensure that in America, health care is a right – not a privilege.”

