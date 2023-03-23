DNA Sequencing Market to reach USD 12.68 Bn at a growth rate of 11.4 percent during the forecast period

DNA Sequencing Market is segmented by Product, Application, Technology, and End User for the analysis of the market. The DNA Sequencing Market is witnessing growth due to the increasing use of DNA sequencing techniques in a variety of applications such as medicine, agriculture, forensics, biological research and others.

Market Size in 2021 USD 5.34 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 12.68 Bn CAGR 11.4 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 256 No. of Tables 124 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Product, Application, Technology, and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

DNA Sequencing Market Overview

DNA Sequencing technology holds great potential in clinical research and the development of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. The DNA Sequencing Market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and increasing demand for precision medicine .

DNA Sequencing Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on DNA Sequencing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market structure and the competitive landscape of the market. The DNA Sequencing Market size is estimated using a bottom-up approach. Key insights of the report include the growth drivers, its major applications, challenges posed for the growth of the DNA Sequencing Market and various opportunities for the expansion of their business.

Regional analysis of the DNA Sequencing Market is conducted at a global, regional and country level. Important takeaways include market penetration, regional DNA Sequencing Market domination and growth prospects in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the market for an in-depth analysis of the DNA Sequencing Market.

A competitive analysis of the DNA Sequencing Market was conducted listing major competitors in the market along with new entrants. A comprehensive analysis as such is effective to gain a comprehensive understanding of the market structure and growth strategies of various players. It also aids clients to formulate investment strategies and marketing tactics.

The data was collected using primary and secondary data collection methods. The collected data was then analyzed using qualitative and quantitative methods of analysis. Research tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis were used to gain a deeper understanding of the DNA Sequencing Market.

Increased investment in research and development activities to boost DNA Sequencing Market growth

DNA sequencing technology holds great potential in clinical Research & Development of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Technological advancements in sequencing from 2D sequencing have come a long way. Growing R&D activities are expected to drive the DNA Sequencing market due to its role in drug discovery and development. Technological advancements in genome sequencing and the increasing number of application of genome sequencing in the healthcare sector is expected to influence the DNA Sequencing Market growth.

The growing geriatric population and the escalating rate of patients diagnosed with chronic diseases and cancer are expected to boost the demand for the DNA Sequencing Market. DNA sequencing helps in the diagnosis of reproductive health issues and personal health problems, especially Cancer. The high cost of the DNA sequencing technique is expected to restrain the DNA sequencing market growth.

North America region to dominate the regional market over the forecast period

North American region dominated the regional DNA Sequencing market accounting for 44.3 percent to total market revenue over the forecast period. Ongoing technical breakthroughs by leading companies, huge investments in Research and Development activities and the availability of technologically sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are factors expected to fuel the regional DNA sequencing market growth.

The European region is expected to influence the regional DNA sequence market growth over the forecast period. Growing healthcare spending and infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region market is expected to be the fastest growing area for the DNA Sequencing market. China is the world’s largest economy and is expected to reach USD 1.3 Bn by 2029 with a growth rate of 17.2 percent over the forecast period.

DNA Sequencing Market segmentation

Based on Product, consumables segments to hold the largest portion of the DNA sequence market over the forecast period

Based on the usage of DNA sequencing platforms and the sequencing by synthesis technology in sequencing procedures sequencing technology is expected to boost the DNA Sequencing market growth.

Based on Technology, the Pyro sequencing technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

Rapid advancements in technologies, with the lowering cost of sequencing, are expected to influence the Pyrosequencing technology segment over the forecast period. Nanopore and Single-Molecule Real-Time sequencing is expected to fuel the DNA Sequencing Market growth.

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Services



By Application:

Biomarkers & Cancer

Diagnostics

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics



By Technology:

Sequencing by synthesis

Ion semiconductor sequencing

Sequencing by ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single-molecule-real-time sequencing

Chain termination sequencing

Nanopore sequencing



By End-User:

Academic & government research institutes

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology companies

Hospitals & Clinics

DNA Sequencing Market Key Players include:

ZS Genetics

Siemens AG

Pacific Biosciences

Myriad Genetics

Microchip Biotechnologies

Johnson & Johnson

Integrated DNA Technologies

Hamilton Thorne Biosciences

Commonwealth Biotechnologies

Bayer Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Abbott Laboratories

LI-COR Biosciences

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

454 Life Sciences

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Perkin Elmer

Thermo Fisher

Macrogen, Inc.



Abbott Laboratories:

Abbott Laboratories is an American multinational medical devices and health care company. It is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical company with expertise across product development. The total annual revenue of the company was USD 43.653 Bn in 2022.

Agilent Technologies:

Agilent supports cutting-edge life science research; patient diagnostics; and testing required to ensure the safety of water, food and pharmaceuticals. They play a role in advancing important research and testing. The total annual revenue of the company was USD 6.930 Bn at the end of January 2023.

Key questions answered in the DNA Sequencing Market are:

What is DNA Sequencing?

What was the DNA Sequencing market size in 2021?

What is the expected DNA Sequencing market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the DNA Sequencing Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the DNA Sequencing market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the DNA Sequencing market growth?

Which segment dominated the DNA Sequencing market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the DNA Sequencing market?

Which region held the largest share of the DNA Sequencing market?

Who are the key players in the DNA Sequencing market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application, Technology, and End User Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations



