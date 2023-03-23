Submit Release
E Split Corp. Class A and Preferred Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Split Corp. (TSX: ENS and ENS.PR.A) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that a distribution for March 2023 will be payable to Class A shareholders as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per
Equity Share
March 31, 2023 April 14, 2023 $0.13

The Fund also announces the first quarter distribution of 2023 will be payable to preferred shareholders as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per
Preferred Share
March 31, 2023 April 14, 2023 $0.13125

The equity and preferred shares both trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the respective symbols ENS and ENS.PR.A.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates equity income mandates designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include TSX-Listed IPOs and ETFs, Mutual Funds, Split Share Corporations, Flow Through LPs and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.


Primary Logo

