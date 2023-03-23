ValueSelling Associates welcomes Bryan Gregory

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Bryan Gregory as a new Associate, based in Ohio. With more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, Bryan has a track record of driving growth and innovation by focusing on the needs of his customers and building high-performing teams. Bryan will also hold the title of Vice President at Visualize. Visualize is a leading provider of the ValueSelling Framework®, a proven formula for accelerating sales results across every customer-facing process and role in your business.



Before Visualize, Inc., Bryan held positions at several prominent tech companies, including VMware, HPE, and ServiceNow. At VMware, Bryan served as North America Director, leading teams to develop value and execution between VMware and Dell Technologies ecosystems. This effort served as a catalyst for a $1.5B annual business collectively for both organizations.

President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Bryan Gregory is a seasoned leader with a deep understanding of the ValueSelling methodology, mentoring and leadership. Throughout his career, Bryan led teams of talented sales professionals in the use of ValueSelling principles to understand a client's crucial business issues and develop solutions that meet their needs. We look forward to having Bryan on the ValueSelling team.”

In addition to his work at Visualize, Bryan is a passionate mentor and leader. He has a track record of developing and coaching high-potential talent, helping them to grow into high-performing positions within several organizations. He has also been actively involved in several initiatives to promote DEI in the workplace and believes that a diverse workforce is critical to driving innovation and creating customer value.

Bryan attended the University of Akron and a small Ohio Technology School and earned a Degree in Mechanical Engineering. In the past, he has been a frequent speaker at conferences and events.

Why is ValueSelling so Successful?

Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers are saying and understand why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of March 2023). In addition to being recognized in The 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers, ValueSelling Associates also consistently receives industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training Company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, and winning multiple Stevie Awards.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

Media Contact:



Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4dae871-f673-4005-8c0e-6cd9f4b5b276