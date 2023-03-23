Smart for Life Enters into New Distribution Agreement with BOXOUT®, to Expand Distribution of Greens First Product Line

Launches New E-commerce Initiatives with Boxout

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced a new distribution agreement, through its wholly owned subsidiary Ceautamed Worldwide LLC, with Boxout, LLC, a national distributor of medical, rehabilitation, and health & wellness products. Under the agreement, Boxout will distribute the Company’s proprietary Greens First products through its established distribution channels, which include medical, physical therapy and chiropractic offices across North America. Smart for Life and Boxout also plan to launch new e-commerce initiatives on marketplace platforms.



“We are excited to expand our partnership with Boxout for distribution of our Greens First product line. Boxout is a prominent national distributor, and we believe their scalable solutions can help us cost-effectively optimize our distribution strategy,” stated Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “Boxout has a proven track record with a number of leading brands, and we are proud to be a part of that leading roster. Moreover, we look forward to leveraging their broad national distribution network.”

Ryan Benson, Ceautamed’s CEO, remarked, “We have successfully worked with Boxout over the past several years and are excited to expand our agreement, including plans to implement new distribution channels, introduce new product lines and launch new e-commerce initiatives for the Greens First brand.”

“We have a longstanding relationship with Smart for Life and look forward to broadening distribution of the Greens First brand through the health and wellness market,” said Steven Copperman, Boxout’s Vice President.

About BOXOUT®

Boxout is a national distributor of chiropractic, physical therapy, rehabilitation, health and wellness equipment and supplies operating under the MeyerDC®, MeyerPT®, ELIVATE® and Milliken Medical® brands. The company's headquarters are in Cleveland, OH with distribution centers in Ohio, Florida, Texas, and California. To learn more about Boxout please spend some time at www.boxouthealth.com.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

