Informa's Zephyr Named "Best Retail Investment Platform" in 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that it has selected Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc INF, and a recognized leader in investment management technology for wealth managers and advisors, as winner of the "Best Retail Investment Platform" award in the 7th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Zephyr is an investment management software for advisors, wealth managers, independent RIAs and trust officers. The software's breakthrough technology includes portfolio analytics, strategic asset allocation, investment manager research, proposal generation, attribution analysis, performance, custom presentations and more.

Zephyr is also credited as an investor relationship management software because of its ability to create highly personalized proposals, custom reports and fact sheets. Additionally, the platform provides access to timely information, exclusive research and comprehensive data that keep clients engaged and informed.

"In order to exceed client expectations, investment professionals need to be able to ensure their customers possess all the necessary resources. This was once a complex and lengthy manual process of aggregating client and prospect data, which interfered with an advisor's ability to demonstrate their true value," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Zephyr addresses these complexities with a streamlined interface and users experience that provides the holistic value-added information advisors need at their fingertips. Its breakthrough tools like charting and visualization allow users to filter, view, analyze, and report like never before – ultimately helping them to make sound investment decisions and create compelling client presentations. We are thrilled to recognize Zephyr this year as our pick for the 'Best Retail Investment Platform' award!"

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from across the globe.

"We wanted to create something that would help financial professionals achieve their clients' wealth goals and build trust in their decision-making. Whether you are a financial advisor, analyst, or product provider, we believe that Zephyr is key to client retention and asset accumulation," Christopher Volpe, Head of Informa's Zephyr business. "Robust investment analysis capabilities, custom portfolio analytics tools, and insightful visuals help guide your thinking and showcase your know-how. We're pleased that the platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use. It's this ability to streamline an advisor's workflow that ensures a more customized and efficient response."

Informa's Zephyr was also recognized in 2022 by FinTech Breakthrough as the "Best Financial Research and Data Company" for that year.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's financial services solution enables wealth managers and advisors to fully manage client investment goals with communication tools to create custom, professional proposals and presentations that convey advisor strategies and success. The platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use with valuable tools including presentation center, portfolio proposal generation, performance measurement, asset allocation modeling, research, analytics and ESG ratings and reviews. Visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com to learn more.

