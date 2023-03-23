Veradigm Network Solution Practice Fusion EHR Receives Top Ranking

Veradigm® MDRX, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, announced today that Black Book, a healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research and consulting company, has ranked Practice Fusion first for Allergy and Immunology and second for Rheumatology within its 2023 Ambulatory EHR by Physician Specialty category.

Practice Fusion, a Veradigm Network solution, is a cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) system designed specifically for independent practices, aiming to cater to the needs of medical professionals, service providers, and patients. It supports over 31,000 clinicians and helps drive better care for 5 million patients a month. Practice Fusion's comprehensive system ensures secure and reliable access to all patient and practice information. The EHR is designed to streamline administrative tasks and provide clinicians with the tools they need to provide the best possible patient care. Practice Fusion's wide range of features, including clinical charting, lab and imaging integrations, and e-prescribing, helps practice staff save time and increase efficiency.

"Black Book's survey highlights Veradigm's commitment to providing independent practices with the support, cloud technology and cost-effective tools they need," said Tom Langan, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Veradigm. "We are very proud of this honor from Black Book and are committed to empowering independent healthcare providers."

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit http://www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

