Ginkgo Bioworks Supports the BioBuilder Educational Foundation's Boston Learning Lab

The BioBuilder Educational Foundation announced today a renewal of Ginkgo Bioworks' commitment in support of BioBuilder's Learning Lab, co-located with Ginkgo's headquarters in the Boston Innovation District. This commitment includes continuing to provide physical space for the Learning Lab as it aims to open pathways to bright futures and successful careers via innovative science and engineering programs through June 2024.

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BioBuilder Educational Foundation announced today a renewal of Ginkgo Bioworks' commitment in support of BioBuilder's Learning Lab, co-located with Ginkgo's headquarters in the Boston Innovation District. This commitment includes continuing to provide physical space for the Learning Lab as it aims to open pathways to bright futures and successful careers via innovative science and engineering programs through June 2024.

Launched in 2021, BioBuilder's Learning Lab in Boston's Seaport provides a dedicated teaching laboratory and flexible classrooms. This state-of-the-art laboratory, built for synthetic biology, serves students and educators alike. For students, the Learning Lab serves as a home base for BioBuilder's out-of-school-time programming for special projects with local BioBuilderClub teams, and BioBuilder's workforce development programs. For educators, the Learning Lab serves as the host site for advanced professional development in synthetic biology.

BioBuider has led more than 1,000 participants through Learning Lab workshops since 2021. Last year, BioBuilder restarted its High School Apprenticeship, training students from underserved high schools, and then placed 90% into summer life science jobs.

According to Dr. Natalie Kuldell, BioBuilder Founder and Executive Director, "The BioBuilder Learning Lab has allowed us to make significant strides in bringing tools and programs to students and educators, to unlock students' potential as life science innovators. We are grateful for Ginkgo Bioworks past support and for their recent funding that allows us to continue our work."

Ginkgo Bioworks, which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, provides flexible end-to-end R&D services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. "We know that for the bioeconomy to thrive, it needs to be driven by people who come from a wide diversity of perspectives and backgrounds. We are so excited about programs which bring students from historically underrepresented communities into synbio from an early age and provide them the access and training they need to get started on their journeys," said Dr. Reshma Shetty, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Ginkgo Bioworks. "BioBuilder is leading the way on that front, and we are grateful to partner with them to expand their work."

For more information about The BioBuilder Educational Foundation, please contact info@biobuilder.org or visit https://biobuilder.org.

About BioBuilder:

Created by an award-winning team from MIT, BioBuilder empowers teachers and schools to better serve students and employers by elevating the skills that students are taught. Founded in 2011, BioBuilder has grown to partner with schools in almost every state and around the world[1] [2] [3]. BioBuilder builds confidence in teachers to learn and apply the synthetic biology curricula and provides laboratory kits and an openly accessible textbook to enable experiential learning.

BioBuilder also works directly with school district and community leaders to identify potential roadblocks to narrow the gap between science innovation and science education - at least for biology - across the U.S., and better match the skill of our nation's workforce to the needs of the synthetic biology industry. Learn more by visiting https://biobuilder.org/.

About Ginkgo Bioworks:

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGBW), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks and @ConcentricByGinkgo), or LinkedIn.

Pull Quote

Thanks to past and renewed support from Ginkgo Bioworks, BioBuilder's Learning Lab is unlocking students' potential as l

Media Contact

Natalie Kuldell, BioBuilder Educational Foundation, 1 6172854141, info@biobuilder.org, https://biobuilder.org/

SOURCE BioBuilder Educational Foundation