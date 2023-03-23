CAPREIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results & Conference Call

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") CAR announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 after markets close on:



Friday, May 12, 2023

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the CAPREIT senior management team on:

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: (833) 950-0062

International: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 497373

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca – click on "For Investors" and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the CAPREIT website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2022, CAPREIT owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.