Associa Carolinas Volunteers With Durham Rescue Mission

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Carolinas (AC), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Charleston, Charlotte, and Raleigh-Durham areas, recently volunteered at the Durham Rescue Mission's women and children's campus. Volunteers from the company's Carolina Arbors community management team served lunch to residents and organized food and supplies to help others in need throughout the state's Triangle region.

The Durham Rescue Mission is Durham's oldest and largest long-term homeless shelter, providing food, clothing, permanent supportive housing, vocational training, biblical counseling, job placement and education to men, women and children throughout Durham, Chapel Hill, and Raleigh. As a non-profit organization, the shelter receives no local, state, or federal funding. Gifts and volunteer efforts from individuals, churches, businesses, civic groups, foundations and other organizations help its doors remain open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The event was part of Associa's Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company's commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House, among others.

"It was a tremendous effort on the part of our Carolina Arbors management team," said Ed Corless, Associa Carolinas branch president. "Everyone worked together with a common purpose and came away with a great sense of accomplishment knowing that they were able to help those in need."

