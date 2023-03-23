Rapidly Evolving Insomnia Market to 2031 Sees Surge in Non-Pharmacological Therapies and Technology Advancements

Revolutionizing Insomnia Treatment: How Advancements in Non-Pharmacological Therapies are Reshaping the Global Insomnia Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 $4.3 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $6.3 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 3.9% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. Insomnia, a common sleep disorder, affects millions of people worldwide and can have a significant impact on their overall health and well-being. While the global insomnia market continues to grow, there are unique challenges and opportunities within this industry that require careful consideration.

One of the key drivers of growth in the insomnia market is the increasing awareness and understanding of the condition among both healthcare professionals and the general public. As more people seek treatment for their insomnia, there is a growing demand for effective and innovative therapies that can help them achieve better sleep.

In addition, technological advancements have led to the development of new and improved treatments for insomnia, such as wearable devices that track sleep patterns and provide personalized recommendations for improving sleep hygiene. These innovations have the potential to transform the way we diagnose and treat insomnia, and could play a significant role in the continued growth of the market.

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘖𝘝𝘐𝘋-19 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘯𝘪𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘖𝘝𝘐𝘋-19 𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘫𝘰𝘣 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘭𝘺, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦. 𝘍𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦, 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺. 𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘴, 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘯𝘪𝘢, 𝘢 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘊𝘖𝘝𝘐𝘋-19 𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤, 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘨𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘯𝘪𝘢 𝘥𝘳𝘶𝘨𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.

The insomnia market is constantly evolving with new advancements in non-pharmacological therapies and the launch of innovative products. For instance, in June 2021, Eisai Co., Ltd. launched DAYVIGO (lemborexant), an orexin receptor antagonist for treating adult insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or maintenance. This launch is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the insomnia treatment market. However, concerns related to the long-term use of anti-insomnia drugs still pose a challenge to the market growth. Nevertheless, the recent development of cutting-edge technology in the healthcare and lifestyle sectors has resulted in an increased demand for insomnia-related products. The introduction of mobile phone software and health watches designed to record and assist with sleeping patterns has had a significant impact on the diagnosis and management of sleep-related disorders. The easy accessibility of such advanced software and devices is expected to drive further growth in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

1. Minerva Neurosciences

2. Currax Pharmaceuticals

3. Eisai

4. Merck & Co.

5. Pfizer

6. Sanofi

7. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

8. Vanda Pharmaceuticals

9. Viatris (Mylan NV)

10. and Zydus Cadila.

𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The insomnia market report highlights two main therapy types - non-pharmacological therapy and pharmacological therapy. Non-pharmacological therapy includes treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy, sleep hygiene, and relaxation techniques, while pharmacological therapy involves the use of drugs such as sedatives, hypnotics, and anti-anxiety medications.

𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, the insomnia market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to dominate the market due to the high prevalence of insomnia in the region and the availability of advanced treatment options.

Europe, which includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe, is also expected to have significant market growth, owing to the increasing awareness and acceptance of non-pharmacological therapies for insomnia.

The Asia-Pacific region, which includes Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, is expected to witness substantial growth in the insomnia market due to the large patient population and increasing awareness about the condition.

Lastly, LAMEA, which includes Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA, is expected to show moderate market growth due to the increasing prevalence of insomnia in the region and the growing demand for effective treatment options.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is the current size of the global insomnia market, and what is its projected growth rate in the next decade?

2. Which therapy type, pharmacological or non-pharmacological, is expected to drive the growth of the insomnia market in the coming years?

3. What are the most popular drugs and therapies for treating insomnia, and what are their side effects?

4. How does the prevalence of insomnia vary across different regions of the world, and what factors contribute to this variation?

5. What are the most significant challenges facing companies operating in the insomnia market, and how are they addressing these challenges?

6. What are the latest trends in insomnia treatment, and what impact are they expected to have on the market?

7. How are advancements in technology, such as mobile phone software and health watches, changing the way we diagnose and manage insomnia?

8. What are the most promising drug candidates in the pipeline for insomnia treatment, and when are they expected to become available to patients?

9. What are the key drivers and inhibitors of demand for insomnia-related products and services, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

10. How do healthcare providers and insurers view the treatment of insomnia, and what factors influence their decisions about coverage and reimbursement?

