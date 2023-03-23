Submit Release
Vantage Drilling International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $16.4 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $23.5 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, Vantage reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $3.4 million or $0.26 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $110.1 million or $8.40 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, Vantage had approximately $93.3 million in cash, including $19.2 million of restricted cash, compared to $90.6 million in cash, including $17.3 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2021. The Company used $18.9 million in cash from operations in 2022 compared to $70.4 million used in 2021. At December 31, 2022, Vantage maintained $29.0 million of cash pre-funded by our Managed Services customers to address near-term obligations associated with the operation of their rigs.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “I am very proud of our operational and financial performance in 2022. The Company’s four owned rigs were contracted for most of the year with the Tungsten Explorer concluding its successful campaign in Cyprus in December before beginning to prepare to work in Namibia. The Company’s managed rigs also performed well as the West Capella concluded a strong campaign in Indonesia and prepares to commence a campaign in East Africa in Q2 2023 before returning to Indonesia in Q3 2023. Furthermore, the West Polaris finished its reactivation and successfully went on contract in December 2022 for ONGC. I am very pleased that the Emerald Driller Company supported rigs in Qatar continue to perform well and to the satisfaction of their respective clients.”

Mr. Toma continued: “As I reflect on the year, 2022 represented an important inflection point for the Company and the industry as a whole, as the Company generated positive EBITDA in each of the four quarters. Industry fundamentals are projected to remain strong with day rates and utilization reaching levels not seen since 2015. With strong industry sentiment and the closing of our refinancing earlier this month, the Company is well positioned for the future while our focus remains the same. We are committed to ensuring our employees stay safe and providing our clients with excellent service.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Douglas E. Stewart
Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
Vantage Drilling International
C/O Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
777 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 440
Houston, Texas 77056
(281) 404-4700



Vantage Drilling International  
Consolidated Statement of Operations  
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)  
                         
    Three months ended December 31,     Twelve months ended December 31,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Revenue                        
Contract drilling services   $ 32,367     $ 39,341     $ 154,116     $ 131,703  
Management fees     2,449       1,066       10,834       2,351  
Reimbursables and other     41,373       9,395       113,766       24,366  
Total revenue     76,189       49,802       278,716       158,420  
Operating costs and expenses                        
Operating costs     65,065       43,886       234,832       150,668  
General and administrative     5,264       5,484       23,009       20,539  
Depreciation     11,024       13,819       44,428       56,242  
Gain on EDC Sale     4             (61,409 )      
Total operating costs and expenses     81,357       63,189       240,860       227,449  
(Loss) income from operations     (5,168 )     (13,387 )     37,856       (69,029 )
Other (expense) income                        
Interest income     1,080       6       1,108       124  
Interest expense and other financing charges     (8,840 )     (8,505 )     (34,351 )     (34,034 )
Other, net     (1,519 )     (270 )     (3,668 )     (2,171 )
Total other expense     (9,279 )     (8,769 )     (36,911 )     (36,081 )
(Loss) income before income taxes     (14,447 )     (22,156 )     945       (105,110 )
Income tax provision     2,530       1,378       4,313       5,141  
Net loss     (16,977 )     (23,534 )     (3,368 )     (110,251 )
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     (619 )     (73 )     (13 )     (114 )
Net loss attributable to shareholders   $ (16,358 )   $ (23,461 )   $ (3,355 )   $ (110,137 )
                         
EBITDA (1)   $ 4,956     $ 235     $ 78,629     $ (14,844 )
                         
Loss per share                        
Basic and Diluted   $ (1.25 )   $ (1.79 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (8.40 )
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,                        
Basic and Diluted     13,115       13,115       13,115       13,115  
                         
(1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.  
                         
Vantage Drilling International  
Supplemental Operating Data  
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)  
                         
    Three months ended December 31,     Twelve months ended December 31,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Operating costs                        
Jackups   $ 4,317     $ 8,055     $ 36,225     $ 33,824  
Deepwater     17,350       14,169       68,567       41,939  
Third party Rigs     2,295       4,815       2,289       9,272  
Sold rigs/Held for sale     20       11,528       10,722       45,851  
Operations support     2,595       2,267       10,975       9,071  
Reimbursables     38,488       3,052       106,054       10,711  
Total operating costs   $ 65,065     $ 43,886     $ 234,832     $ 150,668  
Utilization (1)                        
Jackups     100.0 %     99.6 %     72.7 %     68.9 %
Deepwater     90.1 %     26.8 %     94.2 %     38.4 %
Sold rigs/Held for sale   N/A       90.3 %     43.6 %     64.4 %
   
(1) Excludes rigs under bareboat charter contracts to third parties.  


Vantage Drilling International  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and par value information)  
             
    December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
             
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 74,026     $ 73,343  
Restricted cash     16,450       1,621  
Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $5.0 million each year     62,776       37,527  
Materials and supplies     41,250       37,580  
Assets held for sale           117,117  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     25,621       18,309  
Total current assets     220,123       285,497  
Property and equipment            
Property and equipment     647,909       645,622  
Accumulated depreciation     (309,453 )     (266,018 )
Property and equipment, net     338,456       379,604  
Operating lease ROU assets     1,648       2,450  
Other assets     18,334       31,843  
Total assets   $ 578,561     $ 699,394  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable   $ 57,775     $ 31,420  
Liabilities held for sale     66,179       31,533  
Other current liabilities           6,720  
Total current liabilities     123,954       69,673  
Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $773 and $3,142     179,227       346,858  
Other long-term liabilities     12,881       17,012  
Commitments and contingencies            
Shareholders' equity            
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding each year     13       13  
Additional paid-in capital     633,863       633,847  
Accumulated deficit     (373,147 )     (369,792 )
Controlling interest shareholders' equity     260,729       264,068  
Noncontrolling interests     1,770       1,783  
Total equity     262,499       265,851  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 578,561     $ 699,394  


Vantage Drilling International  
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows  
(Unaudited, in thousands)  
             
    Year Ended December 31,  
    2022     2021  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net loss   $ (3,368 )   $ (110,251 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities            
Depreciation expense     44,428       56,242  
Amortization of debt financing costs     1,639       1,639  
Share-based compensation expense     79       395  
Loss on debt extinguishment     730        
Deferred income tax expense     708       369  
Gain on disposal of assets     (1,600 )     (2,640 )
Gain on EDC Sale     (61,409 )      
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Trade receivables, net     (42,241 )     (20,116 )
Materials and supplies     (4,155 )     (1,624 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (9,878 )     (3,306 )
Other assets     (22,461 )     (12,312 )
Accounts payable     44,469       10,094  
Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities     34,185       11,119  
Net cash used in operating activities     (18,874 )     (70,391 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Additions to property and equipment     (10,277 )     (7,045 )
Net proceeds from EDC Sale     198,700        
Net proceeds from sale of assets     3,100        
Net proceeds from sale of Titanium Explorer           13,557  
Net cash provided by investing activities     191,523       6,512  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Repayment of long-term debt     (170,000 )      
Net cash used in financing activities     (170,000 )      
Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents     2,649       (63,879 )
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period     90,608       154,487  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period   $ 93,257     $ 90,608  


Vantage Drilling International  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(Unaudited, in thousands)  
   
                         
    Three months ended December 31,     Twelve months ended December 31,  
Reconciliation of EBITDA   2022     2021     2022     2021  
Net loss attributable to shareholders   $ (16,358 )   $ (23,461 )   $ (3,355 )   $ (110,137 )
Depreciation     11,024       13,819       44,428       56,242  
Interest income     (1,080 )     (6 )     (1,108 )     (124 )
Interest expense and other financing costs     8,840       8,505       34,351       34,034  
Income tax provision     2,530       1,378       4,313       5,141  
EBITDA   $ 4,956     $ 235     $ 78,629     $ (14,844 )

