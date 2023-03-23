Jasper Therapeutics Appoints Daniel Adelman, M.D., as Acting Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) as well as novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimes, today announced the appointment of Daniel Adelman, M.D., as the company’s Acting Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Adelman is a highly experienced clinical leader and innovator and brings to Jasper more than 30 years of experience in the clinical development of novel therapies for immunologic diseases at Aimmune, Alvine, Sunesis, Pharmacyclics and Genentech.



“We are delighted to welcome Dan to the Jasper team as Acting Chief Medical Officer,” said Ron Martell, CEO of Jasper Therapeutics. “Dr. Adelman is an extremely experienced drug developer and leader in the field of immune-based therapeutics and has an impressive track record of success in bringing new drugs to market. His deep knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in advancing our mission of improving patient outcomes through innovative therapies for chronic spontaneous urticaria and other mast cell diseases."

Dr. Adelman has held several leadership roles within the biopharma industry throughout his career, including Chief Medical Officer at Aimmune Therapeutics, Alvine Pharmaceuticals and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals. Previously Dr. Adelman served as Vice President of Clinical Operations and Biometrics at Pharmacyclics, and as a Clinical Scientist at Genentech where he was involved in the early development of omalizumab and bevacizumab. Dr. Adelman has also led the development of other therapies for celiac disease and food allergy. Dr. Adelman began his career as an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine in the Division of Allergy and Immunology at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, where he was also Director of Clinical Allergy and Immunology. He is also currently an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at UCSF, where he has taught and practiced at for more than 34 years, remaining on the faculty upon entering industry. He has also served on the editorial boards of the Journal of Clinical Immunology and Clinical Immunology, and as a clinical advisor to multiple biopharmaceutical companies. Dr. Adelman holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and earned his M.D. from the University of California, Davis.

"I am thrilled to working with the team at Jasper Therapeutics at this stage of their development," said Dr. Adelman "The data on briquilimab reported to date are compelling, and I believe the company is well positioned to bring promising novel treatments to patients with unmet needs in mast and stem cell diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, low to intermediate risk MDS, as well as to patients undergoing stem cell transplants."

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing briquilimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting c-Kit (CD117) as a therapeutic for chronic mast and stem cell diseases such as chronic urticaria and lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease (SCD), Fanconi anemia (FA) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in over 130 dosed subjects and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in SCID, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MDS, FA, and SCD. In addition, briquilimab is being advanced as a transformational non-genotoxic conditioning agent for gene therapy. For more information, please visit us at www.jaspertherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding briquilimab’s potential, including with respect to its potential to address diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes as well as novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimes, its potential to address a variety of patient populations by targeting c-Kit expressed on stem cells and mast cells and its efficacy and safety profile, pathways to market, the expansion of briquilimab development, Jasper’s expectations regarding the timing of clinical trials and recruitment for clinical trials and Jasper’s expectations regarding its cash and cash equivalents and planned operating and capital expenditures. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Jasper and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Jasper. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the risk that the potential product candidates that Jasper develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that Jasper will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that prior study results may not be replicated; the risk that Jasper’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; patients’ willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; the effects of competition on Jasper’s business; the risk that third parties on which Jasper depends for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that Jasper’s business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that Jasper will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Jasper’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. If any of these risks materialize or Jasper’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Jasper may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Jasper specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Jasper’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

