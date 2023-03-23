Pan American Energy Retains Clarus Securities for Capital Markets Services

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS6) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus”) to act as financial advisor to the Company.



The Company has entered into a services agreement (the "Agreement") with Clarus, pursuant to which Clarus has agreed to perform the following capital markets support services, including but not limited to; introducing the Company to capital market participants and/or institutional investors that may include investment funds, mutual funds, private capital sources or other potential strategic investors; introducing the Company to industry participants as well as strategic investors as potential joint-venture partners, as requested; providing the Company with advice and guidance in regard to potential M&A opportunities, strategic investments and/or investors; and providing general advisory assistance and capital markets intelligence to the Company, as may be requested.

Jason Latkowcer, Chief Executive Officer, comments, “Clarus does exceptional work and is well respected in the finance industry. Their robust capital markets support services will add tremendous value to the Company. I’d like to personally thank the entire Clarus team for supporting Pan American.”

The Company has agreed to retain Clarus for a term of 12 months with mutual extension provisions.

About Clarus Securities Inc.

Clarus Securities Inc. is an IIROC member institutional investment bank that is committed to delivering the highest quality of forward-thinking, independent research on investment opportunities to its institutional client base.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS6) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company’s maiden asset is the 100% owned Green Energy Lithium Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC with the right to acquire 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources with the right to acquire up to 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jason Latkowcer

CEO & Director

Contact

Phone : (587) 885-5970

Email: info@panam-energy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings ‎‎under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.