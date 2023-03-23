springbig Launches Into New Verticals and Successfully Partners with COMBASE and Shopify

Leading loyalty marketing platform builds unique solutions that assist brands across various industries

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today announced an expansion of its partnerships with Shopify, a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, and KORONA POS, the leading cloud point-of-sale (“POS”) solution for small business to enterprises, from software vendor COMBASE. Both partnerships draw on springbig’s vast experience working with retailers across multiple verticals and have created new, innovative embedded loyalty solutions that help brands thrive in highly competitive industries.



In October, springbig announced its initial partnership with Shopify to launch the first loyalty app that specifically serves cannabis and CBD brands. Using its extensive experience developing advanced loyalty programs, springbig created an embedded tool within each POS that helps retailers offer a seamless loyalty program and with a plethora of digital communication features to its customer base. Recent enhancements to the partnership allow customers to redeem rewards in addition to managing their loyalty program from the point of sale. With the potential to reach Shopify’s user base of nearly three million, springbig is positioned to be a leading loyalty marketing platform in cannabis, food and beverage, hospitality and various other industries.

springbig has also partnered with KORONA POS to launch a bidirectional integration that allows merchants to apply and award loyalty offerings directly from KORONA POS at checkout. Merchants are also able to enroll new members into the loyalty program from either the POS or one of springbig's many enrollment tools. springbig’s universal technology allows businesses across all industries to build strong loyalty and customer communications programs. The response to date has been encouraging as springbig begins to contract with KORONA customers from various verticals to leverage its Loyalty Marketing software. Following the success of these partnerships, springbig aims to integrate with other POS systems in the near future.

“We are thrilled with the success of our strategic partnerships with both KORONA POS and Shopify,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “Both partners have been instrumental in offering solutions that help businesses connect with their customers and create strong bonds. In the future, we are excited to continue building new technological solutions that will make the consumer experience as fulfilling and seamless as it should be.”

KORONA POS and Shopify are two of springbig’s newest partners. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company also launched new integrations with Flowhub and Alleaves. For more information regarding springbig's latest integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

