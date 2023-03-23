BrewBilt Manufacturing Enters New York With Installation of Brewhouse and Fermentation Tanks

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) announces that the Company has installed its newest brewhouse and fermentation tanks at the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub in Lewiston, New York.

Griffon Brewery and Gastropub has multiple locations throughout the State of New York.

Their new BrewBilt brewery will provide premium craft beers for all their restaurants.

Griffon chose BrewBilt because of the quality workmanship and unparalleled customer support. The system uses American Grade A stainless steel which greatly reduces oxidation through the life of the equipment and lasts ten times longer than Chinese stainless steel. Further, BrewBilt integrates proprietary brewing mechanics and computerized automation to assure consistency and continuity during brewing so that each batch of craft beer maintains optimum quality and flavor.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “Our branding efforts to commercialize the BrewBilt trademark have had very positive results. As we finalize our franchise hospitality contract, the Company is on target to file the audited financials for the year-end of December 31, 2022. Our sales growth rate has increased over the past year, and we continue to attract more customers who seek BrewBilt equipment to produce high-quality craft beers.”

Overall U.S. beer volume sales were up 1% in 2021, while craft brewer volume sales grew 8%, raising small and independent brewers’ share of the U.S. beer market to 13.1% by volume.

Retail dollar sales of craft increased 21%, to $26.8 billion, and now account for just under 27% of the $100 billion U.S. beer market (previously $94 billion). The primary reason for the larger dollar sales increase was the shift back in beer volume to bars and restaurants from packaged sales.

Watch this video to learn what BrewBilt customers say about our equipment:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vi-r0cIsH_U

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING INC.: (http://www.brewbilt.com)

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brewhouses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. - BBRW

(530) 802-5023

Info@BrewBilt.com

