Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2023

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2023 from March 30 – April 2, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The following abstracts will be presented as encore poster presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2023:

Atrasentan  
   
Abstract
WCN23-1085 		A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy – The ALIGN Study
Date/Time: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author: Hiddo J. L Heerspink, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands
   
Abstract
WCN23-1126 		Atrasentan for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy: Interim Results of the AFFINITY Study
Date/Time: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author: Sung Gyun Kim, Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
   
Abstract
WCN23-1117 		Atrasentan in Patients with Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases – The AFFINITY Study
Date/Time: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author: Sung Gyun Kim, Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
   
   
BION-1301  
   
Abstract
WCN23-1175 		Updated Interim Results of a Phase 1/2 Study of BION-1301 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy
Date/Time: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author: Jonathan Barratt, University of Leicester, Leicester, Leicestershire, United Kingdom
   
Abstract
WCN23-1107 		A Phase 1/2 Multicenter Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of BION-1301 in Healthy Volunteers and Adults with IgA Nephropathy
Date/Time: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author: Sung Gyun Kim, Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
   

The following abstract on atrasentan was sponsored by the authors and will be presented as a poster presentation at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2023:

Abstract
WCN23-1030 		Effects of Atrasentan on Markers of Liver Function in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease
Date/Time: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author: Hiddo J. L Heerspink, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands
   

For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2023 website.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of hyperoxalurias, is being evaluated in a phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers. In addition, Chinook’s research and discovery efforts are focused on building a pipeline of precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases with defined genetic and molecular drivers. Chinook is leveraging insights from kidney single cell RNA sequencing and large CKD patient cohorts that have been comprehensively panomically phenotyped, with retained biosamples and prospective clinical follow-up, to discover and develop therapeutic candidates with mechanisms of action targeted against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.


Contact:
Noopur Liffick
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
investors@chinooktx.com
media@chinooktx.com

Primary Logo

