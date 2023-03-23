Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in B. Riley Securities’ Disruptive Biotech Enabling Technologies – Proteomics, Virtual Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming B. Riley Securities’ Disruptive Biotech Enabling Technologies – Proteomics, Virtual Conference.

Nautilus’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, April 6th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the company’s website on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

press@nautilus.bio

investorrelations@nautilus.bio


