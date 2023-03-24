Author of 'Nurses are Superheroes Too', Cassandra P. Mitchell to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RICHMOND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Young children are chock full of insatiable curiosity and vivid imagination. They live in a world of magic and pretend often dressing like their larger -than life superheroes from their favorite TV shows and cartoons to magically fight crime and injustice. Even though these are only imaginary characters, children can absolutely grow up to one day become one of our world’s real- life superheroes, nurses and first responders, who may not wear colorful capes but are keeping us healthy and saving our lives every day.

Cassandra P. Mitchell is a former medical technologist and author of the children’s book Nurses are Superheroes Too. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Lamar University from Beaumont, Texas, and worked as a Medical Technologist (MLS, ASCP) for five years before branching back into nursing. She later obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“The idea for my book came in the height of the pandemic during a time of much needed reflection when I experienced a shift in perspective and felt called to a higher purpose that is to encourage the bright young minds of our children to become an intricate part of nursing, one of the most respected professions in the world. My objective is to inspire kids to consider choosing nursing as a career. Most kids dream of becoming famous singers, athletes, actors, supermodels, or Tik Tok celebrities and while all these professions matter, I emphasize how fantastic going into nursing is because the nursing roles now are so multifaceted and varied with a multitude of exciting opportunities available for them to take their choose. From positions in administration, a Chief Nursing Officer, patient care director, the skys the limit!”

Having worked as an Oncologist Nurse, Women Health Nurse, Infection Control Nurse, and now currently as a Nurse Educator in the industry setting (Medical Device), Cassandra has experienced the rewards and benefits of being in the nursing world.

Cassasndra says one of the most important lessons the pandemic taught us is the fundamental significance of nurses to global health. As with any medical emergencies throughout history, nurses worked at the forefront of the pandemic, considerably affecting patient health and outcomes. In light of the pandemic, it became even more apparent how nurses are health care heroes, who have saved lives throughout history particularly during epidemics, wars, and disasters.

Today, nurses are giving key notes speeches, engaged in scientific research and actively addressing healthcare policy among other wonderful endeavors that have a proven significant impact on our healthcare system.

Nurses Are Superheroes Too: Heroes Wear Scrubs and Stethoscopes explores various types of nurses and their roles. This beautifully illustrated book educates and inspires children, regardless of gender or race, that they can be real life superheroes, too.

In Cassandra’s informative, delightful book, complete with colorful illustrations, Nurses Are Superheroes Too uncovers not only the diverse role of nurses but encourages boys to go into nursing as well. As the nursing field continues to evolve at a rapid rate with a higher demand for qualified individuals nursing offers men various avenues to pursue where they can find purpose and joy.

With Nurses are Superheroes Too I am encouraging young mind to realize that nurses save lives every day and you don’t have to work in a hospital and take care of patients if that’s not your thing.”

Cassandra also strongly highlights how an avenue for growth is open to many races and ethnicities who have the talent, skill, and empathy to become bright shining stars in the nursing world. As a proud accomplished African American Cassandra knows with confidence and self- assurance that they are the bright future of the world. In fact, many incredible Black women, Mary Elizabeth Mahoney and Betty Smith Williams for instance, have paved the way for nurses and we can continue to do so by also providing the most exemplary leadership and achieve the highest standards with courageousness, honesty, and humility.

“I echo Philippians 4:11–13, ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.’ Because all things are possible if you believe. Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams and take risks especially when you’re young and hopeful because you are our hope for a better tomorrow.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno