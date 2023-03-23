/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia chosen by CANARIE as sole IP router provider of ultra-high-capacity backbone network for Canadian research, education and innovation

Nokia 7750 Service Router delivers unmatched performance and reliability to support vital research in climate science, clean energy, medicine, cybersecurity and more

High throughput capacity and availability, transferring petabyte-sized files for researchers around the world

23 March 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that CANARIE, the high-speed backbone of Canada’s National Research and Education Network (NREN), has chosen the Nokia 7750 Service Router as the IP/MPLS platform to support its more than 34,000 km network connecting 13 provincial and territorial networks to each other and to more than 100 NRENs around the world.

CANARIE and its partner networks enable breakthrough research from scientists across disciplines such as high-energy physics, biology, medicine, the environment, and astronomy, where, for example, data is gathered on millions of galaxies dating back billions of years. With a proliferation of instruments – like telescopes, sensors, and detectors – that gather more data with greater precision, sensitivity and speed, supercomputers must process petabytes of raw data. Additionally, because research collaboration happens across the globe, that data must be transferred rapidly, reliably, and securely, while containing costs.

The 7750 SR platform is designed to solve this monumental challenge with 100 Gb/s and 400 Gb/s services over an IP/MPLS network capable of supporting more than 46 Tb/s of capacity. This equates to transmitting about 30 terabytes of data in just 10 minutes, equivalent to sharing 5,000 two-hour Netflix movies in 1080p HD. This kind of massive capacity also makes network automation and DDoS security paramount, which the Nokia 7750 SR supports with advanced telemetry streams of flow-level data and insights in near-real time.

Mark Wolff, CTO at CANARIE, said: “We are pleased to work with Nokia as we continually improve the capabilities of Canada’s National Research and Education Network. Nokia networking technology will allow CANARIE to better connect Canada’s researchers, educators, and innovators to each other and to global data, technology, and colleagues.”

Dr. Vach Kompella, Vice President, IP Networks Division at Nokia, said: “We are thrilled to work with CANARIE and equip the scientific community across Canada and globally with proven IP technology. This more than triples CANARIE’s wide area network capabilities from 100G to 400G, while enhancing their resiliency, security, and flexibility.”

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. It has also extended its footprint to more than 560 private wireless customers worldwide across an array of industrial sectors and has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

