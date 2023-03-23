The Growing Fertility Services Market: Meeting the Rising Demand for Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Australia & New Zealand Fertility Services Market 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertility services refer to medical treatments or procedures that help people who are struggling to conceive a child. These services can include various tests and treatments aimed at identifying and addressing issues related to fertility.

𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Fertility testing: These tests may include hormone level testing, ultrasound imaging, or genetic testing to determine potential causes of infertility.

Fertility medications: Some medications can help regulate ovulation or stimulate the production of eggs in women or improve sperm count and motility in men.

Assisted reproductive technologies (ART): These treatments can include in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), or sperm or egg donation.

Surrogacy: This involves using a surrogate to carry a pregnancy on behalf of a person or couple who is unable to conceive or carry a child themselves.

Fertility services can be complex and may involve multiple rounds of treatment. However, they offer hope to people who want to start or expand their families but are experiencing difficulty conceiving on their own.

Increase in demand for fertility services across Australia & New Zealand with rise in in the infertile population are key drivers of this market. Furthermore, technological advancements in ART procedures with growth in presence of the target population are expected to boost the fertility services in the coming years.

The Australia & New Zealand fertility services market was valued at $709 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,020 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:

Fertility services are primarily used by individuals or couples who are having difficulty conceiving a child naturally. These individuals may be experiencing various issues that can affect fertility, such as age-related decline in fertility, hormonal imbalances, or medical conditions such as endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Fertility services are also used by individuals or couples who are looking to start a family through alternative means, such as surrogacy or adoption. Additionally, individuals who are at risk of passing on genetic disorders to their children may seek fertility services to explore options for pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) or other genetic testing and counseling services.

Overall, fertility services are used by a wide range of individuals who are seeking to start or expand their families, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or marital status.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 & 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐙𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

On the basis of procedure, the IVF with ICSI segment accounted for more than one-fourth share in the Australia & New Zealand fertility services market in 2018.

Based on service, the egg and embryo banking segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on end user, the fertility clinics segment generated the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on country, New Zealand is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

