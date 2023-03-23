Additive Manufacturing and Material Market Could Surpass US$ 183 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Popularity of 3D Printing: According to Future Market Insights, Inc.

In Terms of Absolute Value, the USA's Additive Manufacturing and Material Market is Expected to Generate US$ 47.7 Billion by 2032. Rising Applications of Additive Manufacturing and Materials in the Healthcare and Aerospace Sectors Drive Growth in the Market. The Growing Popularity of 4D Printing is Likely to Boost Additive Manufacturing Material Sales.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global additive manufacturing and material market revenues totaled US$ 26.8 billion in 2022. Over the next decade, additive manufacturing and material demand is set to rise at 21.2% CAGR. Accordingly, by the end of 2032, the global market will cross a valuation of US$ 183 billion.



Stereolithography will continue to remain the most commonly used 3D printing technology. This is due to various advantages that this additive manufacturing technology offers. The target segment will exhibit a 21.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 as per Future Market Insights.

Growing adoption of additive manufacturing technologies by diverse industries is driving the global market. Similarly, advancements in 3D technology will boost sales over the projection period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities by 2032 - Download a Sample Report!

Latest advancements in 3D printing have made it possible to put materials more precisely and flexibly. This in turn has tremendously improved additive manufacturing. These materials are better and more valuable than conventional goods such as resin, since they can self-assemble, self-heal, and self in reaction to outside stimuli.

The capacity of materials used in 4D printing to change their shapes and colors in response to UV and visible light has raised demand. Today, more and more industries are shifting towards additive manufacturing technologies. This will continue to boost additive manufacturing material demand.

The automobile industry is leading the way in integrating additive manufacturing and materials. This is due to rising adoption of 3D printing technologies for prototyping applications in this industry.

Rising demand from medical device, aerospace, and electronics sectors will boost the global market. Besides this, penetration of industry 4.0 and innovations in 3D printers are likely to fuel sales.

Key Takeaways from the Additive Manufacturing and Material Market Report:

Global demand for additive manufacturing and materials will rise at 21.2% CAGR through 2032.

By technology, stereo lithography segment is set to rise at 21.1% CAGR.

Based on end user, automotive segment will thrive at 21.0% CAGR over the next ten years.

The USA additive manufacturing and material market will cross US$ 57 billion mark by 2032.

Additive manufacturing and material sales in China will increase at 22.3% CAGR.

Japan additive manufacturing and material market will reach US$ 13.2 billion by 2032.

Demand in Korea market is forecast to surge at 21.6% CAGR during the assessment period.



Talk With Our Analyst and Get the Complete Information of Report Now!

“Growing popularity of 3D printing technology due to its several advantages will boost the market. Besides this, focus on improving productivity and reducing production costs will fuel demand.” Says a lead Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is winning?

3D Systems Corporation, Envision TEC GmbH, Stratasys Ltd, General Electric Company, Materialise NV, EOS GmbH, SLM Solutions Group AG, CleanGreen 3d Limited, Exone Company, and Optomec Inc. are key companies operating the market.

Most of these players are introducing novel additive manufacturing solutions to gain profits. They are also adopting strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to expand their presence.

Learn About the Contribution of Each Segment Summarized in Concise Infographics and Thorough Descriptions. Buy Now (20% Flat Discount) to Gain Access to Detailed Information About Each Segment.

About the Technology Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights' highly experienced Technology team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Key Segments of Additive Manufacturing and Material Market

By Technology:

Stereo Lithography

Fused Deposition Modeling

Laser Sintering

Binder Jetting Printing

By End User:

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Industrial

By Material:

Plastic

Metals

Ceramics



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

3D Printing Market Size: The global 3D printing market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 22.9 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with an impressive CAGR of 20.5% by 2022 to 2032. The 3D printing market share is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 148.4 Billion by 2032 end.

3D Printing Materials Market Share: The 3D printing materials market is predicted to be worth roughly US$ 6.6 billion by 2033, up from US$ 1.8 billion in 2023, and to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2% from 2023 to 2033.

3D Display Market Trends: The 3D display market revenue totalled US$ 94.3 Billion in 2022. The 3D display market is expected to reach US$ 433.1 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% for 2023 to 2033.

Micro Printing Market Outlook: The Micro Printing Market revenue totalled US$ 595.8 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,459.2 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% for 2022 to 2032.

Robotic Process Automation Market Demand: The robotic process automation market revenue in 2022 was US$ 2,599.3 Million. The market is expected to reach US$ 24,633.4 Million by 2033, as it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% for 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube