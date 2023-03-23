Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,389 in the last 365 days.

Dassault Aviation: Availability of a complete form of the 2022 Annual Financial Report CLARIFICATION

/EIN News/ -- Availability of a complete form
of the 2022 Annual Financial Report
CLARIFICATION

On March 21, 2023, Dassault Aviation made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers the complete version of the 2022 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) of Dassault Aviation as of 31 December 2022, including in ESEF format.

Dassault Aviation announces that the following statement has been added today to the PDF version of said report: “This document is a reproduction of the official version of 2022 Annual financial report, which was established in XHTML and filed with the French Markets Authority (AMF), available on the Company’s website (www.dassault-aviation.com)”

This financial annual report can be found on the Company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the “Finance / Regulated information / 2023” and “Finance / Publications / 2023 Publications” sections.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2022, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.9 billion. The company has 12,770 employees. dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations
Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dassault Aviation: Availability of a complete form of the 2022 Annual Financial Report CLARIFICATION

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more