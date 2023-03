Key Players in Blood Market Look to Expand Reach with Strategic Partnerships Expected to See Steady Growth in 2027

"Blood Market 2023: An Industry in Flux as New Players Enter the Fray"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ๐›๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ is a crucial component of the healthcare system, providing life-saving blood products to patients in need. With the global blood market accounting for $7,201 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020 ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $10,253 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2027, it is evident that the demand for blood products continues to grow.

The blood industry is the collection, processing, testing, and distribution of blood and blood products. Blood products can include whole blood, plasma, platelets, and red blood cells, which are used for transfusions and other medical purposes. The blood industry is an important part of the healthcare system, as blood transfusions are necessary for patients undergoing surgery, receiving chemotherapy, or experiencing certain medical conditions.

The blood industry relies on volunteer blood donors, who donate blood at blood donation centers, blood drives, or other locations. The collected blood is then processed and tested for infectious diseases and other factors that could affect its safety and quality. Once it has been screened and processed, the blood is then distributed to hospitals and other medical facilities as needed.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories

3. CSL Limited (CSL Behring)

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

5. Grifols International SA

6. Haemonetics Corporation

7. Merck & Co.

8. Novo Nordisk A/S

9. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

10. Terumo Corporation (Terumo BCT

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐›๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The product segmentation includes whole blood collection and processing, source plasma collection, blood typing products, and blood screening products.

Whole Blood Collection and Processing: This segment involves the collection, processing, and distribution of whole blood. It includes whole blood collection systems and consumables used in the collection process. The consumables can include collection bags, needles, and tubing.

Source Plasma Collection: This segment involves the collection and processing of source plasma, which is used to produce plasma-derived therapies. It includes source plasma collection systems and consumables, such as collection needles, tubing, and containers.

Blood Typing Products: This segment includes blood typing systems and reagents used to determine a patient's blood type before transfusion. Blood typing systems use automated technology to identify blood types quickly and accurately.

Blood Screening Products: This segment includes blood screening systems and reagents used to screen donated blood for infectious diseases and other factors that could affect its safety and quality. Blood screening systems use advanced technologies, such as nucleic acid amplification testing (NAT), to detect viruses and bacteria that may be present in donated blood.

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ

1. Blood & Blood Component Bank: Blood and blood component banks are facilities that collect, test, process, and store blood and its components for transfusion or further manufacturing. They serve as the primary source of blood products for hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. End-users of blood and blood component banks include patients who require blood transfusions, individuals with certain medical conditions that require frequent blood product infusions, and hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

2. Diagnostic Laboratories: Diagnostic laboratories are facilities that provide medical testing services to diagnose and monitor various diseases and medical conditions. These facilities may perform a variety of tests, including blood tests, urine tests, imaging tests, genetic tests, and more. End-users of diagnostic laboratories include healthcare providers, patients, and medical researchers.

3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are outpatient facilities that provide surgical and other medical procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay. ASCs may offer a range of procedures, including orthopedic surgery, ophthalmologic surgery, and gastrointestinal endoscopy. End-users of ASCs include patients who require surgical procedures, healthcare providers, and insurance companies.

5. Others: This category may include a variety of healthcare end-users, such as home healthcare providers, long-term care facilities, hospice care providers, rehabilitation centers, and more. These end-users may require a range of healthcare products and services, including medical equipment, medications, home healthcare services, and more. The specific needs of these end-users will vary depending on the type of healthcare facility or service being provided.

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

1. How is the global blood market expected to grow in the next 5 years?

2. What factors are driving the growth of the blood market, and what challenges does it face?

3. What types of blood products are in the highest demand in the blood market, and why?

4. How are blood products priced in the market, and what factors affect their pricing?

5. Who are the key players in the global blood market, and what are their market shares?

6. What are the regulatory requirements for blood and blood product manufacturing and distribution?

7. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global blood market?

8. How are technological advancements shaping the future of the blood market?

9. What ethical considerations are involved in the buying and selling of blood and blood products?

10. What is the role of government and non-governmental organizations in the blood market?

